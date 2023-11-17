Tourism venture at Oatlands ticks wine, spirits and accommodation boxes

Wine, spirits, cheese, accommodation – this historic Oatlands property offer everything and then some.

No.72-74 High St, Oatlands is home to The Imbibers and The Lodgings, formerly known as Robinson Cottage, two thriving businesses in a classic Tassie tourist town.

Its name harks back to the 1830s, when this building was a humble four-room weatherboard cottage built by John Robinson.

Over time it was expanded to include two shops – a pharmacy and a saddlery.

View South East Real Estate managing director Ann Courtenay said the current owner has thoroughly and sympathetically restored the property to highlight its heritage features, while adding modern comforts.

“Our vendor purchased the property to restore the building, and create a unique business to showcase its history, while also promoting Tasmanian produce,” she said.

“He feels he has completed his vision and is now ready for his next project.”

The Imbibers bar and cafe has a general liquor license, bottle shop and online sales.

It specialises in Tasmanian wine and spirits sourced from producers within 60km of Oatlands and over 90 per cent Tasmanian foods with everything bought directly from the producers.

It was the Mercury’s silver medallist for the Tasmania’s Best Hospitality Venue 2022 award.

The rest of the building now has three boutique accommodation options with an occupancy rate last year averaging 88 per cent and this year-to-date it is 99 per cent.

One of the cottages could be suitable as the next owner’s or manager’s on-site residence.

Mrs Courtenay said The Imbibers has become a local favourite for special occasions and a must-see for visitors to the area.

“The lovely accommodation has very high occupancy and there are plans in place to expand this,” she said.

“The property also has dual access and a large area at the back of the main building offers further development options (STCA).”

Oatlands has always been a major hub for the Midlands area, with the hospital, district school, IGA Supermarket and now the new Oatlands Aquatic Centre.

“Oatlands boasts the largest number of sandstone Georgian buildings in Australia,” Mrs Courtenay said.

“The world-class Callington Mill Distillery is also a draw for visitors.

“Now more than ever, Oatlands is a major tourist stop.”

No.72-74 High St, Oatlands is on the market with View South East. It is priced at $1.29m plus stock at valuation.