Timeshare resort a last-chance to buy into Broadbeach beachfront

TIME has been called on a landmark timeshare resort located on a prime piece of beachside real estate in Broadbeach.

The resort, known as Voyager, occupies 2,070sq m fronting the esplanade on the corner of Old Burleigh Road and Elizabeth Avenue.

Built about 1984, the 16-level Voyager building is comprised of 62 one-bedroom units, two levels of basement parking, and shared use of a pool, spa, sauna and tennis court.

Timeshare properties boomed in the Eighties and gave people a form of ownership or right to use a particular property for holidays. The holidaying concept has since fallen out of favour, with people having far more options when it comes to holiday accommodation.

The journey to bring Voyager to market has been a lengthy one, with the amalgamation of some 3,000 timeshare entitlements attached to the resort.

Kollosche sales agent Adam Grbcic, who is marketing Voyager alongside Tony Grbcic and Simon Worthington, said freehold opportunities of this magnitude, location and aspect were rare.

The site at 167 Old Burleigh Road has unobstructed easterly ocean views, and excellent proximity to beaches, dining and shops. Being on a corner with more than 2,000sq m, the site has potential to accommodate a dual tower development with a retail precinct to adjoin the Oracle retail.

“This is the jewel of Broadbeach and the last remaining slice of beachside land available for development in Broadbeach. It is extremely unlikely that a similar site would become available in the suburb again,” Mr Grbcic said.

The semi-modern apartment building presents buyers with a strong holding income, with the

option of operating as a hotel or long-term stay accommodation.

But according to Mr Grbcic, it is the redevelopment potential that is likely to attract a buyer.

“Any beachfront parcel is going to attract a lot of interest but this blue-chip site offers the opportunity for a legacy development,” said Mr Grbcic.

“The location is irreplaceable, making it the ideal location for developers and international hotel operators to take full advantage of a prime beachside site.

“We’ve had interest from long-term investors looking to land bank, hotel operators and as well as developers seeking to redevelop he site.”

The Voyager is opposite patrolled surf beaches, Pratten Park and Kurrawa Surf Club.

Expressions of interest in the property will close on August 12 at 3pm.