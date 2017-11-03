Time to butter up for historic Euroa factory

The Euroa Butter Factory at 79 Boundary Rd, North Euroa, has hit the market with a $2.5m-$2.8m price tag.

Your chance to own a slice of history is up for grabs in Euroa.

The Euroa Butter Factory, now operating as a functions and wedding centre, has hit the market northeast of Melbourne with an asking price of $2.5 million-$2.8 million.

Colliers International, Melbourne, lifestyle estates director Kim McQueen says the vendors have owned the historic property, which dates back to the 1890s, for the past 13 years.

“During this time they have completely renovated the property, creating an amazing space for wedding and other functions along with boutique bed and breakfast accommodation,” she says.

“We have had great inquiry so far on the Euroa Butter Factory.

“Most people want to continue the wedding and boutique accommodation business but there is a lot of scope for further businesses, such as a restaurant, cellar door, distillery or produce store.

“It is very rare that such a beautifully renovated and unique historic property comes on to the market.”

The opening of the factory, about two hours from Melbourne, marked the expansion of the then colony of Victoria’s dairy industry in the 1890s.

By 1895 there were more than 200 butter factories and 300 creamies registered in Victoria.

The Shire of Strathbogie was reported to have 385 dairies supplying milk to the booming industry.

The red brick structure that stands today was rebuilt in 1901 to replace the original building that was destroyed in a fire the year before.

By 1898 it grew to produce more than 270 tonnes of butter and 6 tonnes of cheese.

McQueen says that nowadays it features “stunning gardens” and eight “gorgeous” accommodation suites.

“No matter where you look from within the grounds of the Euroa Butter Factory, it is like a magazine shoot,” she says.

“The gardens are beautiful and include four 100 year old Plane Trees — one of the most popular places for guests to be married.”

She says the accommodation suites retain many of the original features of the factory, including exposed red brick walls and parts of the original machinery attached to the ceilings and walls.

The internal function room has a capacity for 100 guests seated and the gardens can cater for about 160 guests seated.

Set on 2.02ha, there is also a two-bedroom manager’s quarters with a separate private entrance.

This article from the Herald Sun was originally published as “Historic Euroa Butter Factory is the cream of the rural property crop”.