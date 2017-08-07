Award-winning wedding venue seeks new love interest

Maleny Manor is one of Australia’s most awarded wedding venues

A Sunshine Coast wedding estate, billed as one of Australia’s most award-winning wedding venues, is on the market for the first time in 23 years.

Maleny Manor, which was last year named as Australia’s number one reception venue, and the best ceremony venue in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017 in the Australian Bridal Industry Academy awards,

The stunning 11.42ha estate has a large reception centre, a wedding chapel, seven guest suites, extensive grounds and a small lake with a water feature, and lies just over an hour from Brisbane.

The venue is reportedly booked out more than a year in advance, and has featured regularly in lifestyle magazines, including Marie Claire and InStyle.

CBRE Hotels’ Hayley Manvell and Wayne Bunz are marketing the property on behalf of businessman and owner Geoffrey Thomas, who no longer lives in Australia.

“It is with great sadness that I am listing Maleny Manor for sale. As I am living in the United States I don’t have the time to visit as much as I would like to,” he says.

Bunz says Maleny Manor enjoys a reputation as one of Australia’s premier wedding destinations.

“Maleny Manor has an impeccable reputation as a wedding venue and is booked for over a year in advance – making this a definite ‘trophy’ asset.”

Manvell says the property is expected to attract interest locally, interstate and abroad, due to its development potential.

“The simplicity of the operation and value of the asset makes it an ideal first business for a new entrant to the function and accommodation sector,” she says.

“The large estate also provides scope for development and expansion to provide further accommodation, subject to the relevant planning approvals.”

“The owner has commissioned extensive architect concepts and artist’s impressions to expand the operations and on-site accommodation, and has a lapsed development approval for a cellar door/winery, retail and hotel complex.”