Slice of Melbourne Cup history to be sold

The Morningside facility in Nagambie has yielded two Melbourne Cup winners

The thoroughbred training facility that spawned Melbourne Cup winners Efficient and Shocking is up for sale on the eve of the great race.

The ‘Morningside’ property, on the Goulburn River in the rural Victorian town of Nagambie, has trained, bred or educated 35 Group 1 winners, including the 2007 and 2009 Cup winners, and will be sold via expressions of interest.

The 362ha facility was developed by equine veterinary expert Dr Bill Burns and incorporates a four-bedroom homestead, stables, undercover day yards, cattle yards, a horse conditioner, machinery and hay shredding equipment.

Colliers International national director of rural and agribusiness, Shane McIntyre, says Morningside has been “thoughtfully laid out and completely renovated”.

“Morningside has the rare combination of proximity to Melbourne, versatile rich river flats, extensive Goulburn River frontage and excellent accommodation and improvements,” McIntyre says.

“Rarely does the discerning buyer have an opportunity to acquire extensive Goulburn River frontage, deep Goulburn River loam soils and well maintained infrastructure in such a popular location only 1.5 hours from Melbourne.”

More recently the property has also been used as the home of the Shadai Farm Wagyu stud, which exports beef through Europe, China, Japan and North and South America.

Queensland: AWS boss makes $14m cattle call

The forthcoming sale will be the latest in a string of key agricultural moves completed across Australia in recent months.

AWX labour hire CEO Tom Strachan became the latest millionaire to enter Australia’s rich beef market in mid-September when he bought 7300ha property west of Brisbane.

Strachan paid $14 million for Lighthouse station, which was offered for sale with neighbouring Meeleebee Downs as part of the estate of the late Dr James Baker.

Euroa farms join forces for sale

A large-scale lamb, beef and cropping property just 50km east of ‘Morningside’ has also been put on the market after four adjoining farms were aggregated.

The 2934ha property ‘Kilcoolin’ was created after four neighbouring entities – ‘Strathaird’, ‘Moglonemby’, ‘Pearsons’ and ‘Kilcoolin’ were combined, with each of the farms having undergone significant improvements.

McIntyre says the four properties have been cropped, repastured and fertilised.

“Heavy carrying pastures of rye, phalaris and clovers, combined with dryland lucerne, triticale and cereals, provide fodder and silage to finish lambs and feedlot cattle in large numbers,” he says.

“The facilities at Kilcoolin are first class, with undercover steel cattleyards, digital weighing facilities, 1000-head feedlot, two shearing sheds, machinery and hay storage shedding.”

‘Kilcoolin’ also includes four homes and a cottage, and is available as one property or in four lots.