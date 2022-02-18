Tim Gurner gets go ahead for $1.75bn Gold Coast paradise La Pelago

Melbourne luxury designer Tim Gurner has been given the green light to build a landmark $1.75bn development on the back of one of Queensland’s most well-known beaches.

Mr Gurner’s Gurner Group, which has a multi­billion-dollar pipeline of projects along the east coast, has won council approval to build a four-tower luxury complex, to be called La Pelago, consisting of more than 900 residences and 200 hotel suites alongside wellness, retail and hospitality spaces at Budd’s Beach, just 600m from Surfer’s Paradise.

Mr Gurner’s plans include three residential towers – of 30 storeys, 25 storeys and 34 storeys – and a 60-level tower that will include a mix of hotel suites and private residences.

The plans sought to accommodate 1257 car spaces, recreational facilities, green spaces and an indoor gym for residents and guests.

Building the project is ICON Construction, which has taken on a contract estimated at a price of $350m.

Mr Gurner has promised a luxury ground-floor retail offering for guests and residents, as well as an entertainment and dining precinct.

For now, construction is not set to begin until the third quarter, with the first building to be complete in just over three years.

Mr Gurner said the local council was supportive of the project, which had been planned for more than a decade.

“La Pelago will be the culmination of all our work over the past 15 years – we have been working tirelessly, researching all over the world, to ensure we raise the bar and that we can offer something beyond what has previously been possible,” he said.

Le Pelago took inspiration from some of the world’s top island paradises, he said. “We have looked to the world’s best private islands to emulate a true seven-star resort-style precinct and I can speak from the heart when I say there is nothing else like it on the Gold Coast,” Mr Gurner said.

Architecture company Warren and Mahoney is behind the design of the project. It has centred the design around a private island theme, with each tower to be surrounded by its own lagoon, as well as poolside water retreats and tropical plants.

Mr Gurner said his company already had a long list of VIP clients who would be invited to a launch mid year.

“We have already been absolutely overrun with inquiries through our website for this landmark project,” he said.

“I think people know this is going to be something incredible that will recall push the boundaries.

“Budds Beach is a really special part of the Gold Coast and we are ­excited to be pioneering a game-changing development that will bring this pocket of coastline to life with a world-leading mixed-use regeneration precinct.”