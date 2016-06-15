Real commercial

VIDEO: This might be Australia’s best office

Inspiration & Style
Adrian Ballantyne | 15 JUNE 2016
Vicland’s upmarket office in South Yarra is for sale.
It’s won design awards and is decked out like a five-star hotel. So is this office – for sale on Melbourne shopping strip Chapel St – Australia’s best?

Owned by property developer Bill McNee and home to his company Vicland, the two-level penthouse office in South Yarra is expected to sell for more than $6.5 million, after McNee put the lavish offering on the market.

Winner of Interior Design Magazine’s Best Interior Design Award in New York last year and a finalist in the Workplace Design and Workplace Less Than 1000sqm categories at Australia’s 2015 Interior Design Excellence Awards, it’s not hard to see how it caught the judges’ attention.

The 675sqm space features multiple rooftop terraces, a full service bar, communal and private workspaces, steam rooms and automated bi-fold doors.

The outdoor area also comes complete with a teppanyaki grill and beer taps, while the office is fitted with a Sonos sound system.

Colliers International’s Daniel Wolman, Oliver Hay, Ben Baines and Chris Ling have been appointed to sell the property, which they say could be easily transformed into an opulent residential apartment or an upmarket nightspot.

The office is spread over two levels with a number of private and communal workspaces.

“This is a truly unique offering. There is no other office in Melbourne that compares to this one,” Wolman says.

“It is not only the outstanding design that sets this property apart, but also its flexibility in terms of future use. There is no other space in the market that offers such broad appeal, to not only office users but also to hospitality operators and residential buyers.”

The office could be converted into an upmarket nightspot.

Hay says the space provides options for those who may want to keep it as an office.

“The design creates effective working spaces, providing workers with a high quality hospitality-style design unlike any other office in the world,” he says.

Vicland's office on Chapel St is expected to sell for more than $6.5 million.

“The building would be well suited to a family office or small to medium business looking to take advantage of the immediate access to extensive surrounding amenity.”

The office lies at the glamorous South Yarra end of Chapel St, opposite retail and entertainment hubs The Jam Factory and Como Centre, and near a number of high profile, upmarket residential towers.

The office features a full service bar and full sound system.

