Thirty-home living and retail complex planned to revitalise popular Brisbane road

A new property and retail development is being constructed in Ascot, and the developers are hoping it will bring a new boom in activity for one of its most famous roads.

Brisbane real estate developer Silverstone Developments is constructing ‘The Windermere’: a thirty-residence complex on Racecourse Rd.

In addition to its homes, the building will also include space on the ground level for retailers. Silverstone Developments hopes to arrange a wine bar, cafe and artisan bakery to be available at the complex, both for residents and members of the greater community.

With Racecourse Rd leading from the Brisbane River to the famous Eagle Farm Racecourse, it’s a significant road in the suburb: but Windermere developer Troy Daffy said he believes it’s in need of more love.

“Racecourse Road has struggled to really capitalise on its high street potential, and we see The Windermere as a cataylst project to bring it back it back to life,” a spokesperson for him said. “We also hope that other developers recognise this potential and will invest in propelling Racecourse Road to become a destination that is loved by locals and Brisbane residents.”

The project is estimated to be completed by 2026. The total value of the Windermere is estimated at $100 million, from the homes itself to its amenities and retail space.

Residences are selling at the Windermere for more than $2 million, with some costing more than $3 million, depending on location and size within the complex.

So far, 14 properties have been sold for a total of $35 million, with a high proportion of the buyers being local downsizers.

With companies Carr and Dunn + Moran handling architecture and design, the building is designed for open-plan living in a subtropical theme, with a focus on taking in Brisbane’s natural light.

Community amenities are also included in the Windermere. Several communal areas are being built in the complex, including a rooftop retreat and alfresco dining area, a pool, spa and gym.

But Mr Daffy wanted residents to share a piece of Ascot’s community as well – so each owner of a home at the Windermere will be given the option to own a share in a racehorse, with shares only available to residents of the complex.

Named ‘Lady Windermere’ and sired by four time Group 1 winning racehorse, ‘All Too Hard’, the horse will be trained to take part in races right down the road, with potential prize winners to be divided between its shareholders.

“Being just a short stroll to Eagle Farm, we thought this would be a wonderful experience for our residents as well as creating a sense of community for those that want to take part,” Mr Daffy said.

Interested parties can contact Tim Keenan and Fraser Byrne from Keenan Byrne for more details.