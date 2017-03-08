The shops behind Victoria’s best hot cross buns

The hot cross buns here taste as good as they look. Picture: Tivoli Road Bakery

Now that Easter truly is just around the corner, it’s time to taste everything the season has to offer.

As good as chocolate eggs are, you can’t go past the taste of warm and soft hot cross buns.

So before they’re out of the shops, here are the places in Victoria you need to visit for some of the best buns going around.

1. Tivoli Road Bakery

You can be assured that you’ll find quality in this cafe, with each hot cross bun hand made with passion.

The cafe is owned and operated by husband and wife Michael and Pippa James, who met in London working in a high-end restaurant, before Michael realised his passion was in pastry and bread making.

The pair took over what used to be MoVida Bakery in South Yarra and have turned it into a traditional looking cafe that’s caught the attention of Melburnians, with the queue of customers often extending out the door.

This bakery on Tivoli Road is well-known for the Easter specialty, and has been named ‘cafe with the best buns’ by the Herald Sun.

“Each bun is hand cut, weighed and rolled, and demand is intense so pre-ordering is definitely recommended” Pippa says.

If you want to taste what all the fuss is about, you’d better get in quick.

2. Bushies Bakery

The hot cross buns made at Bushies go towards a good cause and are something a little different.

The bakery, in the rural town of Glengarry, are auctioning off their buns in bulk, with the money raised to be donated to the Good Friday Appeal.

The buns come in an array of different flavours each day like Cherry Ripe, mocha and white choc caramel, raspberry choc chip, mango white choc, hazelnut mocha, Cool Mint and white choc, banana choc chip and many more.

They also do a Battle of the Buns with Mooroopna Bakery who similarly have endless flavours and also donate to the Good Friday Appeal.

3. Baker D. Chirico

With a tasty spice mix, plump fruit and a sourdough that’s raised overnight, Baker D. Chirico is another place to add to your must-try list this Easter.

According to their Facebook site, their hot cross bun recipe is based off the traditional ceremonial bun that was discovered by English archaeologists in Chorazin, Galilee in 1910.

While you won’t find any chocolate or sour cherry versions here, if you love the good old original, you’ve got to give this place a go.

4. Phillippa’s Bakery

If there’s anywhere that does Easter well, it’s Phillippa’s Bakery.

With a whole section on their website dedicated to the religious holiday, they sell plenty of Easter treats like bunny and egg shaped gingerbread, unique Easter-time Simnel fruit cake and chocolate eggs made from premium Yarra Valley chocolate.

And you can’t forget their organic vine-fruit hot cross buns.

Made with organically grown fruit, fresh spices and candied orange peel, they’re cooked with minimal yeast and are slowly fermented, making them chewy and moist.

They also cater for work functions, and can send out pre-ordered boxes to the CBD, East Melbourne and Docklands offices.

5. Chez Dre

Chez Dre is the perfect place to visit if you value atmosphere as much as taste.

The cafe is located in a rustic-chic warehouse with courtyard seating, decorated with outdoor umbrellas and fancy wrought-iron fences.

Their hot cross buns are available in two flavours – traditional as well as a more decadent chocolate.

The cafe says they’re in high demand over Easter and recommend pre-ordering.

6. Auction Rooms

Auction Rooms is a North Melbourne-based cafe with rustic-chic vibes and an inventive menu.

They also have great hot cross buns around Easter time.

For something a little different, pair their bun with one of their interesting hot drinks like a Malted Hot Chocolate & Biscotti or a Lemongrass & Ginger Tea.

7. Candied Bakery

Unlike the supermarkets, Candied Bakery waited until early March to begin their Easter season and we can tell you they’ve been well worth the wait.

They love making the traditional buns packed with fruit, and individually scale and mould each one by hand, according to their Facebook page.