The pie’s the limit: Bakeries for sale that could earn you some good dough

If you’ve ever dreamed of switching careers to try your hand at something completely different, you might consider earning a crust in the world of baking.

That’s exactly what Maaryasha Werdiger did back in 2021.

After almost a decade working as a paediatric physiotherapist, she gave up the health game for good and opened her own business, Zelda Bakery in Ripponlea, Melbourne.

“I have always been a hobby baker and there was strong interest from my community for good bread, so I converted my garage into a bakery and it went from there,” she explained.

“After three years at home, the bakery had well and truly outsized my garage so I moved it down the street into a shop.”

Ms Werdiger said learning the business side of things has been the biggest hurdle, along with changing her internal narrative that ‘business’ is only for ‘business-minded’ people.

“I had to tell myself it was a skill I can learn and give myself the time and patience to learn the language.”

And while Maaryasha loved being a physiotherapist, she doesn’t miss it.

“I feel really lucky to have a job now where I can make things I love and connect to and receive love from the community,” she added.

“My advice to anyone wanting to run their own bakery is that there is no one way a bakery should look and the most important thing is to be obsessed with bread, pastry or cake!” she added.

“If you have the passion and the community connection, the rest will come.”

Ready to fire up the oven with a new career? Here is our round up of the best bakeries on the market.

The best part is they’re already successful businesses that are primed and ready to go.

The only bakery in town – Blackall, QLD

Price guide: $450,000

Embrace the quiet life in God’s country (aka Queensland) with Schluter’s Bakery – a family-run business in the idyllic town of Blackall.

After 23 years of providing locals with freshly baked goods – including their renowned daily-made sandwiches – the owners are ready to hang up their aprons and pass the spatula onto someone who can expand the business.

Along with the business and freehold property, David Hardie of David Hardie Real Estate said the current owners will also provide one month of work experience to the new proprietor.

“The business is very popular, given it’s the only bakery in town,” added Mr Hardie. “It gets especially busy during Easter and the holiday periods.”

The bakery’s product distribution also extends to surrounding properties and stores in Jericho and Yaraka.

Baked goods & red, red wine – McLaren Vale, SA

Price guide: Contact agent

A bakery in wine country…what’s not to love?

Located in the heart of McLaren Vale valley is the much-adored McLaren Vale Bakery Café, which offers budding bakers the opportunity to secure an established and highly profitable business venture.

They’re assorted range of baked goods include award winning pies that most recently received nods at the Royal Adelaide Show.

On top of its sound pricing structure and increasing turnovers, this great local bakery & café also has experienced staff in place and proven operating systems, making it a walk-in-ready opportunity.

The best part: once knock off time rolls around in the early afternoon, the beach is only 15 minutes away.

A Southern Highlands institution – Moss Vale, NSW

Price guide $1.975 million

Polly’s Pies and Pastries is an award-winning, family-owned business seeking new stewards after 35 years of service to the community of Moss Vale.

The long running business has been described more than just a bakery, but a “sanctuary where cherished memories have been made for generations.”

Both the business and the charming heritage-style building – designed by the renowned architect Kathy Barnsley – are being sold in one line as a freehold opportunity.

The sale includes the fully operational bakery, outdoor seating areas, private parking spaces and bathroom facilities.

$1 million bakery business for less than $200K – Nimbin, NSW

Price guide: $185,000 + SAV

A leasehold bakery for sale for $185,000 that turns over in excess of $1 million per annum? You do the math!

If you snapped up the Nimbin Bakery, you’d not only be securing a highly lucrative business for nine years running, but also get to live in one of NSW’s most desirable lifestyle towns.

As the only bakery in town, it produces an array of cakes, pies and delicious breads – including the original Aquarius loaf and spelt.

Though current owner Darren Butcher said the bakery is perhaps most famous for its meat pies.

“The Beef and Guinness pie is very popular and people also love the Ned Kelly,” he said.

A mini bakery empire – Emerald, QLD

Price guide $6.95 million

Instead of running just one bakery, how about four?

The iconic Queensland company, Fairbairn Bakery, is selling off its established business of 40 years.

The sale consists of four locations under the renowned Fairbairn Bakery umbrella in the form of three long leaseholds and one freehold premise.

Along with selling award winning baked goods to its established retail clientele, the profitable company also holds contracts within the mining, agriculture and tourism sectors.

The sale also includes nine delivery vehicles, $600k of recently added new equipment and a team of dedicated staff.

Famous roadside pies – Robertson, NSW

Price guide: $4.875 million + SAV

It doesn’t get much more Australian than the roadside pie.

But there are roadside pies and then there’s The Robertson Pie Shop – another Southern Highlands institution that has been baking award-winning meat parcels since 1961.

One of the longest established businesses in the area, the iconic family-run bakery is available to the market for the first time in 43 years.

Well into their 60s, owners Will and Jenny Bleeker are ready to call it a day.

“We’re willing to provide support to the new owners for a reasonable amount of time,” Mr Bleeker told realcommercial.com.au.

The sale incorporates the highly successful pie shop, two-bedroom cottage, brand equity, fixtures and fittings – including a computerised pie making machine.

There’s also the impressive landholding of 1.82 acres with plenty of space to expand the business and capitalise on the venue’s exceptional tourist route location.