The once-affordable inner-Sydney suburb that shaped Aussie actress and model Erika Heynatz

When Australian model and stage actress Erika Heynatz moved to Sydney in the ‘90s she arrived on Macleay Street, Potts Point and didn’t leave for 15 years. To this day, it remains the only suburb she’s settled the longest – embracing the eclectic bohemia that defined its ‘90s heart.

“This is the high street where I really planted my roots,” said Erika Heynatz who will star in a new stage show ‘Menopause the Musical’ at the Sydney Theatre this month.

“It was the beginning of my career and the height of it; it really shaped me personally, professionally and socially. Walking up Macleay Street, to Victoria Street and up to Kings Cross – it was totally abuzz in this time,” she told realcommercial.com.au.

Ms Heynatz wanted to be an illustrator; and after completing a three-year graphic design course at Griffith University, arrived in Sydney without a dime to her name.

“I moved into Three Sisters building on Victoria St; it had amazing views of the Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge. I lived with a friend and we stayed there for a little while until I decided to move out on my own,” she said.

“I then found a place of my own. It had a Murphy bed that folded out of the wall; and back then, Potts Point was a budget friendly place to live. It was eclectic and bohemian – everyone from sailors to street workers and photographers hung around – it was a mosh pit of personalities and affordable living in the 90s. I felt like I moved into the most exciting areas at the time,” said Ms Heynatz.

It’s where she launched her modelling career.

“I’d walk up and down to my agency holding heels and my portfolio,” she recalled. “It’s the area I sat down and decided how I wanted to map my life out. I would sit on my fold out bed in the apartment and write a of all the things I wanted to do. I found the letter 25 years later just before I sold it. It got absorbed by developers recently, which devastated me because I thought I would have it forever. It was such an important part of my history. I re-read that list and realised I had done everything that I wanted. It was bittersweet to leave this apartment because it felt it shaped me and my world,” she says.

No Longer There

The Bourbon & Beefsteak. This was the place that we went to after a big night out. It has been knocked down now and was the best place and the place to go. We’d sit there and have recovery drinks which included anywhere between two and seven Bloody Mary’s. There were constant brawls there too, but back in the late 90s, staff wore bow ties and white shirts – it was quite fancy. Only the façade exists now. The Bourbon was right in the centre of all the action between Potts Point and The Cross. It’s where you would order prawn cocktails and the diners and drinkers would spill on street – you had the full flow of traffic. It was a parade of every walk of life.

Erika’s Haunts Past and Present

We were living on a breath, wing and a prayer back then – splitting a loaf of bread and cigarettes with friends. Some of the places we hung out was a place called Tropicana Caffe on Victoria Street, Darlinghurst – it first opened in 1980 and is still trading. I ate chicken schnitzels for $8.50 back then. You had all the heavies hanging here from the clubs, the gym trainers, artists and it was where all my big career jobs started to come in from my first TV gigs to theatre work. I also took part in my first Australian Fashion Week and was managed by my agent Ursula Hufnagel. I was bitten by the fashion bug in the 90s and the allure was strong; editorials and advertising was king back then and the jobs rolled in.

I also liked to go to Piccolo Bar on Rosslyn Street, Potts Point – it’s where you went for three or four espressos and you’d feel on top of the world. The bar has been done up now and where I recently had a fabulous martini. It’s an aperitivo bar and diner now. Fratelli Paradiso was downstairs from where I lived. It was my go-to. A small, beautiful Italian spot with great food and very cosy.

Now I go to The Apollo, a Greek taverna in Potts Point. We went to Jangling Jacks after finishing my show at the theatre. I had the best martini and burger I had ever had in a very long time. Zinc is also still there and always fabulous for coffee and breakfast.

A local character

I met photographer Noel Greyden in Potts Point – he took my first pictures for my portfolio. He was a beautiful friend who let me stay with him when I first moved to Sydney. He took me to all the drag bars and my first Mardi Gras. He was somebody who taught me about the industry and gave me a great sense of respect for the people who lived in this area. He once worked on a project photographing sex workers and rough sleepers and he introduced me to them all and said, if you’re going to be in this place, don’t sit on the surface. You need to get to the guts of it.

Potts Point and Kings Cross has so much history and magic and it comes from the people. I never felt unsafe living here. I was a young woman walking up and down the strip and they all took care of me. There was a healthy respect among the poets, the writers, the bohemians and everyone in between. Noel has since passed away.

A favourite spot

Hayes Theatre. I got to do my first one woman show here called Stupor Model in 2023. It was a dream come true. I always loved coming here because it’s always about the smaller intimate shows with important stories.

Stands the test of time

Grandiflora is a favourite place owned by Saskia Havekes. It’s the boutique where my husband purchased me a big bunch of flowers after my show at Hayes Theatre. Saskia is one of the most unique people in this area and you’ll always see her putting together something magical.

State Theatre Sydney

Joining ‘Menopause The Musical’ is the first time I am performing at Sydney Theatre, and my first big stage show since I did ‘Singing in the Rain’ in 2016. I have been reminded of just how much I love live theatre – and how fast and different it is to shooting film – having done ‘Australia’s Next Top Model’ too. What really appeals about this new show is that it looks at a bunch of women who talk about their menopause symptoms and find they have plenty in common. It makes a conversation that can be difficult for many women into something joyful. And it’s a moral boost because we tell women they’re not fading away, they’re getting better with age.

Menopause The Musical runs from 19 September to 5 October.