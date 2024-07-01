Find property
Norton Street’s identity shift: Will Little Italy survive?
Investing
KFC and HeyTea anchored Glen Waverley site hits $9.39m
Investors poured millions into Glen Waverley’s Kingsway strip, betting big on chicken, tea, and the Suburban Rail Loop.
Leasing
“Never been this bad”: Vacant shops and vape stores take over Newtown’s King Street
King Street has long been a commercial hub in a state of flux. Navigating a 2.7km stretch from Broadway to St Peters Station, Newtown’s main artery has consistently mirrored the shifting fortunes of Sydney’s inner …
Inspiration & Style
“End of an era”: The gritty Sydney suburb close to Neale Whitaker’s heart
Interior design expert Neale Whitaker joins a new season of Foxtel’s Love It Or List It Australia this October, and recently swapped his regular TV gig on The Block to join the 7 Network’s My …
Inspiration & Style
The once-affordable inner-Sydney suburb that shaped Aussie actress and model Erika Heynatz
When Australian model and stage actress Erika Heynatz moved to Sydney in the ‘90s she arrived on Macleay Street, Potts Point and didn’t leave for 15 years. To this day, it remains the only suburb …
News
High Street Memories: Shaynna Blaze in Auburn Village, Hawthorn
Auburn Village holds a special place for interior designer and The Block judge Shaynna Blaze – first visiting the area as a child when traveling to Melbourne to see her paternal grandmother who lived in Hawthorn, …
News
Australia’s up-and-coming high streets: The changing face of Adelaide’s Henley Beach Road
As the wave of gentrification continues to transform inner west Adelaide, the area’s most prominent high street is also undergoing significant change. Established in the late 1800s as the main thoroughfare from the CBD to …
