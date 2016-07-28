The island Hollywood’s A-list wanted

Queensland’s tropical islands are continuing their renaissance, with one of the state’s few fully freehold islands, Turtle Island, floated for sale.

Located just 4km off the coast from Gladstone at the southern end of the Great Barrier Reef, Turtle Island is one of only nine freehold islands in Queensland.

For an expected price tag of around $4 million, the entire 9.4ha island could be yours, and comes with council approval for usage as a tourist resort, or the option to purchase as a private retreat.

The island is being marketed by Colliers International on behalf of Phoenix Avoca’s ATF Phoenix Avoca Trust, controlled by Sydney actor Brendon Lunney.

The island has previously piqued the interest of actress Julia Roberts and reality star Kim Kardashian.

Colliers International is marketing Turtle Island via an international expressions of interest campaign that closes on September 28.

They will run an extensive marketing campaign in China’s major cities after Chinese investors showed intense interest in Queensland’s tropical islands.

Daydream Island Resort and Spa was sold last year for $30 million to China Capital Investment Group, while Lindeman Island was sold for $12 million in 2012 to the China-based White Horse Group.

“The Southern Great Barrier Reef is home to what is considered to be one of the top dive and snorkelling sites in the world, dotted with impressive coral caves and reefs that are only a stone’s throw away from the coast,” Colliers’ Emily Fan says.

From Gladstone, you then have the option of taking a ferry, helicopter, or your own private boat to Turtle Island in just 10 minutes

“While it may feel you are worlds away when you are on Turtle Island, it is extremely accessible, being just 4km from the town of Gladstone.”

Turtle Island boasts sweeping views through Port Curtis and back to Gladstone, while the Great Barrier Reef, Lady Musgrave Island, Heron Island and Great Keppel Island are all nearby.

Existing facilities include two helicopter pads, a private jetty, a main four-bedroom building, in-ground swimming pool, pontoon, 15 large water tanks, vehicle accessibility via a car barge, two dams and phone reception connectivity.

The market for Queensland’s tropical islands has become increasingly busy in recent months, with Keswick Island, South Mole Island and Long Island Resort also listed for sale this year.

The Whitsundays’ Keswick Island, which is also located on the Great Barrier Reef, 34km north-east of Mackay, is the most recent listing and is expected to fetch as much as $30 million.

The 517ha island – of which 400ha is national park – is being sold with a 117ha development lease from the state government until 2096, along with a 25ha seabed lease for a 180-berth marina and deep water jetty.