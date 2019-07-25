‘The Intolerant Cooks’ farm goes to market for less than $2m

Fenton Hill Farm is on an extinct volcanic site.

An organic farm in Melbourne’s outer northwest that featured on Channel 7’s The Intolerant Cooks has gone to market.

Fenton Hill Farm at 182 Fenton Hill Rd, Clarkefield, is for sale with a $1.8-$1.9 million price guide.

The farm, which grows garlic and strawberries in its fertile volcanic soil, appeared on the second season of the cooking program hosted by Karen Martini and Richard Barassi in 2016.

Leading Real Estate Sunbury agent Richard Henry says there has already been strong interest, thanks in part to the booming organic food scene.

“It’s an organically certified farm, which is a costly thing to attain and very methodical to keep, as far as maintaining that credibility,” Henry says.

“Things like this don’t come up very often.”

Set on 16.36ha, the property includes a huge shed, a dam, water tanks, irrigated fields and a three-bedroom house.

Aside from suiting organic growers, the farm would also be suitable for construction or restaurant owners, Henry says.

“Up until a few years ago, it’d probably have been considered too far out for a lot of people,” he says.

“But there are massive plans with the growth corridor heading from Sunbury towards Clarkefield, and that’ll need to be serviced, whether through organic farming or construction. The value will be exponential.”

The vendor decided to sell as he was unable to devote as much attention to the farm as he’d like.

