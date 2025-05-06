The bustling high street that inspired comedian Merrick Watts

Back in the early ’90s, Australian comedian Merrick Watts would go to Sydney Road, Brunswick to experience culinary culture he wouldn’t find in Eltham where his family lived.

“Back then, the food was really seen as exotic and you’d never find where I grew up. We went to eat Turkish food and loved Turkish pizza. It’s where I spent my early 20s,” says Merrick Watts.

From seeing live music at the now defunct Sarah Sands Hotel on the corner of Sydney Road and Brunswick Road, to working on a film that never saw the light of day at the former Whelan the Wreckers site (which was converted into a studio where creatives hung out after it closed in 1991) – is where Watts got a taste to pursue comedy as a career.

“The strip captures a very formative part of my life because it’s where I used to spend time after school; and it’s when I started getting involved in comedy and became a comedian,” says Watts.

“It’s where I wrote comedy that I used at the Espy in some first shows – where I sat in a traditional Turkish coffee shop when I the only 20-year-old with long hair hanging with a bunch of old blokes in moustaches who didn’t speak any English,” says Watts.

These days, Watts has become a qualified sommelier and mixes his love of comedy with wine pow-wow – via his festival Grapes of Mirth. He can add entrepreneur to his repertoire now having launched Posca – a zero-sugar hydrating drink in a can which takes its inspiration from an ancient Roman drink from more than 2000 years ago – hence the name.

“It was doing lots of wine research during lockdown and found this ancient formula from the Romans and quickly became fascinated by it. That led me to go and formulate it and bench trial at home,” says Watts of the three year journey to bring his idea to market.

Earliest memories

Brunswick in the ’90s was more traditional and looked grungier than it is now. It wasn’t a cool place to go and visit like it is now. It was exotic and enticing for its cuisine. My brother Beechleigh and I would go there to try the restaurants. Alasya is still there – it was a total cultural top for us and very affordable.

Creative inspiration

Whelan The Wreckers Melbourne was a former wrecking business that closed down in the early 1990s but the sign is still up there. The heritage site was a creative studio space where my brother knew a guy who was making a movie.

I was 20 years of age and just started comedy; I hung here a lot. I remember the bass player Geoff Lundren from Wah Wah Nee was working there and I was totally in awe of the creatives all around. After getting a very small part in this comedy film, I thought I can’t wait for it to be released.

Sadly, it never did get released and I don’t know what happened to it, but I remember every single minute. During lunch break I would go and buy a Turkish pizza up the street – I was incredibly broke and eating pizza every day was the cheapest thing to do for a few dollars. But it was being around people in the creative arts that gave me a passion to want to hang with people who were doing what they loved. It sparked my belief that I could do it too.

A music venue no longer there

We always went to see live music at the Sarah Sands Hotel in the early 90s. It was the heavy bands, punk gigs and a lot of grunge. I remember everybody was smoking inside and the place was full of smoke back then – there was no need for smoke machines! Every single person in the 90s smoked.

New favourites

There is a wine bar on Sydney Road Brunswick called Palomino Bar which is excellent. I am a qualified sommelier now and have a passion for wine. We live in Sydney and don’t get to this strip often, but this is where I went last time I was down.

I also noticed a new spot – a cheekily named Very Good Falafel – and I thought to myself that’s a confident name to give your business. I can vouch after trying it that they are very good.

And of course, the folks at Blackhearts & Sparrows Speciality Wine and Beer Store on Sydney Road is where I bought a Deliquente wine – they have a great curious mix of wines. Definitely worth a visit.