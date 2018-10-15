Tasmanian islands the next frontier for resort developers

Tasmania is starting to attract island resort developers and operators, albeit on a much smaller scale than Queensland.

Melbourne-based lawyer and town planner Clem Newton-Brown wants to amass a string of low-key resorts on Tasmanian islands even though the southern state has less than a dozen freehold islands.

“There are a number of potential new Tasmanian island experiences which could be developed. As soon as we have bedded down Picnic Island we will exploring some new ideas,” Newtown-Brown says.

Newtown-Brown, a former Victorian Liberal politician, has developed Picnic Island on Tasmania’s Freycinet peninsula, near the world-famous Wineglass Bay, into a tourism resort, as well as a property at Sawyers Bay on Flinders Island known as Sawyers Bay Shacks.

Newtown-Brown says the Freycinet Peninsula has experienced exponential growth in recent years, attracting more than 300,000 visitors.

He has long-term plans to create a network of island experiences throughout the island state and is open to partnering with other tourism operators, island owners and investors to grow the concept.

“Developing and operating island experiences is logistically very difficult. Many of the Queensland island resorts have closed,” Newtown-Brown told The Australian.

“Everything costs more — your capital set-up cost as well as your everyday running experiences such as servicing and supplies. Being off-grid creates yet another degree of difficulty.” Newtown-Brown says Tasmanian islands are very different to tropical Queensland islands: “They are remote and wild while also offering incredible clean, clear water and an abundance of wildlife.

“On Picnic Island we have our own penguin colony and sightings of dolphins, seals and whales are common. It is possible to cook up a seafood feast of mussels, abalone, crayfish, scallops and sea urchins, all foraged from off the island.” Newtown-Brown says he started out with two beachfront shacks at Sawyers Bay, Flinders Island. But he says Freycinet is one of the most popular destinations in Tasmania, and the best way to beat the crowds is to rent your own private island.

The Newton-Brown family used Picnic Island for many years as a camping retreat, bunking down in a tiny shack with no facilities with their three children.

“When we decided we wanted to share this little piece of paradise with others we had to go all in to create accommodation that was functional and able to be operated by people with little off grid experience,” Newtown-Brown says.

“We drop people off, show them how to operate the various off-grid power supplies and then leave them to it for three nights.

“We are probably the only island experience in Australia where you have the place totally to yourself, with no onsite ­managers.

“Picnic Island sleeps 10 guests and many of our bookings are milestone birthday celebrations and multi-generational family groups.

“We also get lots of celebrity and high net worth guests who appreciate the privacy of having their own island to relax with friends and family. Our boat driver is the only one who knows who is on the island and he is good at keeping secrets.

“Our model is to keep things small and keep staff input low.”

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.