‘Glamping’ coming to Rottnest Island

Work has begun on the first new tourist accommodation on Rottnest Island off Fremantle in Western Australia in more than 30 years.

The luxury eco village development in the dunes of Pinky Beach will have 83 tents with ensuite pods, giving visitors a chance to sleep under the stars.

The $20 million joint venture by former ferry owner Baileys Group and Discovery Parks that is due to open this year underwent an intensive application process to ensure the development upheld the island’s environmental ­integrity.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Discovery Parks chief executive Grant Wilckens says the retreat could not come at a more exciting time for Rottnest.

“It taps into a clear need for new accommodation on the island as there’s been nothing developed for over 30 years,” Wilckens says. “We see the project as having significant appeal for those who want to connect with Rottnest Island’s pristine environment in safety and comfort.”

He says their research suggests there is strong demand for “glamping” on the island.

Baileys group director Guy Bailey says most visitors to Rottnest come for the day, and overnight visitation has been stagnant in recent years.

He says that presents potential to increase the number of overnight visitors. “Rottnest ­offers exactly the type of experience many travellers are seeking and we expect the glamping accommodation will appeal to both international and domestic travellers,” Bailey says.

On the other side of the country, Sunshine Coast Regional Council has given approval for a 111-room eco resort at Buderim.

Badderam Eco Luxe Resort and Spa will be the first major five-star hotel developed on the Sunshine Coast for about 30 years.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.