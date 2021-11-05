Tasman Holiday Parks ramps up caravan and camping site portfolio

The private equity-backed Tasman Holiday Parks has forked out more than $250m amassing caravan and camping sites over the past 18 months in a bid to rival organisations such as the NRMA motoring group, which has aggressively acquired 38 holiday parks throughout the country.

Backed by Tasman Capital, Tasman Holiday Parks owns and operates 16 holiday parks in Australia and a further five in New Zealand, with the recent acquisitions assisted by a $300m capital raise.

Within the next two years, Tasman is expected to double its asset base, with the company billing itself as the fastest growing owner, developer and operator of holiday parks in Australia and New Zealand.

Among the latest acquisitions is Christchurch TOP 10 Holiday Park, which has 277 camping and caravan sites as well as cabins and short-term holiday sites.

Tasman Holiday Parks CEO Nikki Milne said it anticipated a desire for a more timeless touring and travel experience was returning prior to Covid, and the pandemic had only just accelerated this.

“The growing popularity of an iconic cabin, caravan and camping holiday is an emerging mega-trend, and we are positioning ourselves to capture this return to authentic travel experiences with quality assets in iconic destinations across Australia and New Zealand,” she said.

Tasman Holiday Parks is expecting a surge of travel demand as borders reopen across Australia and New Zealand throughout 2022 and beyond.

“While we are anticipating a strengthening of our domestic travel markets, we believe this will translate to a robust trans-Tasman demand for all of our holiday parks as holiday-makers make a comeback,” Ms Milne said.

Tasman Holiday Parks has purchased independent holiday parks with strong development upside in strategic locations over the past 18 months.

Tasman Holiday Parks has a pipeline of projects and acquisitions and expects to double in size over the next 24 months.

The group’s current development pipeline will add an additional 500 sites to the company’s existing portfolio.

