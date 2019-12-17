Tallarook’s former Howe’s Junction Hotel in line to be sold
An old pub-turned-brothel, “creepy” doll house, and now residence and trash and treasure store is a gem on the market in regional Victoria about an hour’s north of Melbourne.
Tallarook’s former Howe’s Junction Hotel at 6 Main Rd, now a home and vintage haunt on 1600sq m with up to eight bedrooms, is for private sale with price hopes of $1.1 million.
Lanie, the vendor, who runs shop ‘Howie’s Junktion’ from the dapper two-storey building, told the Herald Sun the site has a colourful and diverse history since being a hotel.
“I’m pretty sure it was still a pub until the late ‘30s, after that I think it sort of became a brothel, and rooms for rent in the ‘50s and ‘60s; it was a milk bar,” she says.
“It’s been a boarding house for soldiers at Pucka(punyal), it was a doll house — there was a lady that used to make creepy dolls — and I think there’s been two or three private residences since then.”
Lanie, who did not share her surname, says she had just lived there with her husband and children initially — but then the idea for a quirky junk store blossomed.
“We used to get people knocking on the door asking ‘what are you, what are you?’ — I said: ‘we’re a house’; they just expected something because it was such a grand building,” she says.
Agent Janelle Puppa says interested parties have been a mix of people who would operate “some kind of business” from the site and others who would purely use it as a home.
“What we’re looking at more often than not (in Tallarook) is owner-occupiers,” she says.
“We do get people who commute from Melbourne and they reside in the city Monday to Thursday and then Friday to Sunday they come back; that’s not the majority though.”
Lanie said she had decided to sell the property as it was “just too big” and she wanted to buy some land: “There’s nothing wrong with it; I’d stay here till the day to I die, I love it.”
She says Tallarook has taken off in recent years, with prominent businessman Gerry Ryan taking over the Tallarook Hotel across the street with a local, bringing day trippers and vibrancy to the country town, alongside the Hock the Ruby cafe and the junk store.
This article from the Herald Sun originally appeared as “Former Howe’s Junction Hotel in Tallarook awaiting next chapter”.