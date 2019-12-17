Tallarook’s former Howe’s Junction Hotel in line to be sold

An old pub-turned-brothel, “creepy” doll house, and now residence and trash and treasure store is a gem on the market in regional Victoria about an hour’s north of Melbourne.

Tallarook’s former Howe’s Junction Hotel at 6 Main Rd, now a home and vintage haunt on 1600sq m with up to eight bedrooms, is for private sale with price hopes of $1.1 million.

Lanie, the vendor, who runs shop ‘Howie’s Junktion’ from the dapper two-storey building, told the Herald Sun the site has a colourful and diverse history since being a hotel.

“I’m pretty sure it was still a pub until the late ‘30s, after that I think it sort of became a brothel, and rooms for rent in the ‘50s and ‘60s; it was a milk bar,” she says.

“It’s been a boarding house for soldiers at Pucka(punyal), it was a doll house — there was a lady that used to make creepy dolls — and I think there’s been two or three private residences since then.”

Lanie, who did not share her surname, says she had just lived there with her husband and children initially — but then the idea for a quirky junk store blossomed.

“We used to get people knocking on the door asking ‘what are you, what are you?’ — I said: ‘we’re a house’; they just expected something because it was such a grand building,” she says.

Agent Janelle Puppa says interested parties have been a mix of people who would operate “some kind of business” from the site and others who would purely use it as a home.

“What we’re looking at more often than not (in Tallarook) is owner-occupiers,” she says.