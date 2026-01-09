MP demands supermarkets and councils tackle ‘out of control’ trolley problem

It’s a familiar and frustrating sight across Australia: the abandoned shopping trolley.

Far from being a mere inconvenience, these rogue carts are now a national problem, clogging footpaths, posing safety risks, and, critically, creating a commercial headache for businesses while silently eroding the appeal of our neighbourhoods.

Indeed, the issue has become so pervasive that one fed-up local MP is directly calling on supermarkets and councils to step up and play their part in ensuring these trolleys are collected.

Last year alone, the scale of the problem was laid bare, with more than 1.5 million reports of community issues made to local councils via the Snap Send Solve platform.

Among the most significant grievances, particularly in rural areas, were abandoned trolleys.

The commercial imperative: Why businesses must act now

Maryborough MP John Barounis is at the forefront of this push in Queensland, urging supermarkets and other stores to take accountability for the trolleys.

In a statement, Mr Barounis said discarded trolleys were “out of control” and also called on the Fraser Coast Regional Council to actively enforce its by-laws.

“Supermarkets and other stores need to take accountability for these trolleys that continue to litter our streets,” he said in a statement.

“They pose a real safety risk – people can trip over them, they can roll into parked cars or oncoming traffic in strong winds, and if they end up in waterways, they can block drains.”

He also said abandoned trolleys contributed to flooding risks.

“We have enough problems with flooding already. The last thing we need is extra flooding caused by shopping trolleys blocking pipes and drainage infrastructure.”

While acknowledging the number of abandoned trolleys had decreased in recent times, Mr Barounis said the issue had persisted for years and required stronger enforcement.

“In 2023, it was publicly reported that fines of up to $7740 were introduced across the Fraser Coast for repeat businesses that fail to keep their shopping trolleys on site,” he said.

“Supermarkets and council now need to step up and take control of this situation.”

Beyond the balance sheet: The impact on our neighbourhoods

Solve CEO, Danny Gorog, said dumped shopping trolleys are more than just an eyesore – they’re an environmental hazard.

“Every trolley left behind impacts our communities and the environment,” he had earlier told Yahoo News.

“We’re asking Australians to help by reporting abandoned trolleys with Snap Send Solve so they can be quickly returned to retailers and put back into use.”

Snap, Send, Solve data reveals that by October last year, more than 136,000 trolleys had been abandoned across the country.

Victoria leads the nation in trolley dumping, with New South Wales close behind, and with significant rises observed in Western Australia and Queensland over the past four years.

Major supermarkets like Coles and Woolworths have largely remained silent on the issue, and Aldi claimed it wasn’t a problem for them, but the data unequivocally tells a different story.

Thankfully, some proactive measures are already being trialled.

In South Australia, the Drakes supermarket chain has introduced “trolley chauffeurs” to escort shoppers to their cars, a clever initiative to prevent both theft and littering.

In Perth, several major councils have also stepped in to prevent trolley littering, acknowledging the broader impact on their communities.

These measures join existing measures utilised by some supermarkets across Australia including coin-operated trolleys and geo-locked trolleys that become inoperable once the leave a targeted area.