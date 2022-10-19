Justin Hemmes’ bizarre real estate buy

You would be forgiven for thinking Justin Hemmes has moved into the energy business with his latest real estate buy.

The hospitality industry billionaire has expanded his Marrickville pub The Vic on the Park holding with an eyebrow-raising purchase.

He has paid $10.15 million to the Hatzivasiliou family, for the adjoining 840sq m petrol station site, they have owned since 2001.

The deal follows his $22 million purchase in 2017 of the pub at the corner of Addison and Enmore roads from John Singleton, Mark Carnegie and the Geoff Dixon-fronted Australian Pub Fund.

MORE: Bizarre Muriel’s Wedding-style home for sale

Why William, 30, is selling $100m worth of real estate

$4.8m house burns down, price goes higher

It was marketed with a successful food and beverage operation, 25 gaming machines and annual revenue of more than $7.46 million. It came with a 3am liquor licence.

The 1247sq m hotel premises included a $12.7 million land component.

The selling agents had advised that the hotel lot came “with future development and site amalgamation potential on the doorstep of the recently approved Victoria Rd precinct, with height approvals to 14 storeys.

It is no doubt a long-term property play for Hemmes as there’s a lease to the Dib Group until 2029.

Hemmes has so many Sydney hotel venues, he went out and spent $8.95 million on kitchen premises at Marrickville in 2017 to supply them.

The Merivale Group has more than 70 restaurants, bars, pubs and hotels across NSW.

His catering empire expanded recently to include the newly refurbished Sydney Football Stadium, which is staffed by a workforce of up to 1000 at its packed events.

MORE: Aussie mortgage payments ‘could double’

Exclusive walk-thru of Caddick’s ill gotten mansion

‘Unwelcome’: Harry and Meghan ‘forced’ to downsize