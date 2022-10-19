Buyers’ bold plans for old $6.7m Westpac bank in Roseville

The former Westpac Bank in Roseville has been bought by a local family for $6.7m with plans to convert the building into two apartments – including one for their blind adult daughter.

James Sutton, of McGrath Lindfield, said the buyers loved the building, had known it for decades and intended to retain the original features and undertake a sympathetic conversion. .

Their plan is to keep one apartment for themselves and create one for their daughter and her assistance dog.

MORE:

Justin Hemmes’ different style of real estate buy

Building housing iconic City Gym up for grabs

Several very different parties were interested in the heritage-listed corner site 160m from Roseville station including a church, restaurant owners and developers attracted by the R4 zoning and 652 sqm block of land.

“So many locals inspected the property and reminisced about its days as a bank,” Sutton said.

The onsite auction mid-October saw the Roseville scouts provide everyone with a sausage sizzle and the much-loved prominent building sold under the hammer in front of a big crowd.

MORE: Aussie mortgage payments ‘could double’

Exclusive walk-thru of Caddick’s ill gotten mansion

‘Unwelcome’: Harry and Meghan ‘forced’ to downsize