Buyers’ bold plans for old $6.7m Westpac bank in Roseville

News
Kathryn Welling
First published 19 October 2022, 6:08pm
65 Hill Street, Roseville, NSW 2069

The former Westpac Bank in Roseville has been bought by a local family for $6.7m with plans to convert the building into two apartments – including one for their blind adult daughter.

James Sutton, of McGrath Lindfield, said the buyers loved the building, had known it for decades and intended to retain the original features and undertake a sympathetic conversion. .

65 Hill Street, Roseville, NSW 2069

The heritage-listed corner site.

Their plan is to keep one apartment for themselves and create one for their daughter and her assistance dog.

Several very different parties were interested in the heritage-listed corner site 160m from Roseville station including a church, restaurant owners and developers attracted by the R4 zoning and 652 sqm block of land.

65 Hill Street, Roseville, NSW 2069

The former boardroom.

65 Hill Street, Roseville, NSW 2069

The old bank front office.

“So many locals inspected the property and reminisced about its days as a bank,” Sutton said.

The onsite auction mid-October saw the Roseville scouts provide everyone with a sausage sizzle and the much-loved prominent building sold under the hammer in front of a big crowd.

65 Hill Street, Roseville, NSW 2069

The top floor is set to be turned into an apartment.

