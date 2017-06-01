Buy
Abandoned Surfers Paradise restaurant site snapped up by developer
News
Hotel magnate swoops on Surfers Paradise Hilton
NSW hotel magnate Jerry Schwartz has made his first foray into Queensland, buying the Hilton Surfers Paradise for just under $70 million, well down on its initial asking price of more than $80 million.
News
Surfers Paradise’s Crowne Plaza offered up for $100m-plus
The Singaporean family office fund-anchored Xgenesis is looking to cash in on surging interest for Gold Coast hotels by offering the Crowne Plaza Surfers Paradise with price expectations of $100 million-plus.
News
Surfers Paradise retail and dining hub hits the market
A prime retail, dining and lifestyle hub on the Surfers Paradise waterfront is on the market.
News
Aquis Group to sell huge Surfers Paradise casino site
Aquis Group has confirmed its massive central Surfers Paradise casino site is on the market.
News
Surfers Paradise cop shop sells for $5.4m
A Gold Coast commercial building anchored by the Surfers Paradise Police Station has sold at auction for $5.4 million. The property, which has been home to the local branch of the Queensland Police Service since …
News
Gold Coast nightclub districts face demolition under twin tower plan
EG Funds says it will deliver twin-tower high-rises and an entertainment district in the heart of the Gold Coast in an attraction uniquely suited to Surfers Paradise. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
News
AMP grabs Gold Coast’s Brickworks Centre in $137.5m mall buy
AMP Capital’s unlisted Wholesale Property Fund has acquired a Gold Coast lifestyle shopping centre for $137.5 million in a move that will increase the fund’s retail weighting to almost 40%. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
News
Surfers Paradise cop shop an arresting proposition
There’ll be no question about the tenants behaving themselves at this Surfers Paradise property.
News
Gold Coast to welcome new $440m six-star hotel
Casino operator and developer Tony Fung has won approval to build a $440 million luxury hotel on the Gold Coast beachfront. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
11 articles found
Viewing 1 - 10
Page 1 of 2
