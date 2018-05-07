Surfers Paradise retail and dining hub hits the market

The Capri on Via Roma centre at Surfers Paradise.

A prime retail, dining and lifestyle hub on the Surfers Paradise waterfront is on the market.

The Capri on Via Roma centre lies just across the water from the Surfers Paradise CBD and features an artisan market hall, riverside dining with marina access, convenience and services retailers and an office precinct.

The complex opened just five years ago and has a gross lettable area of almost 6700sqm, as well as car parking for 256 vehicles.

