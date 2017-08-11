Surfers Paradise cop shop an arresting proposition

Surfers Paradise Police Station sold for more than $5 million.

There’ll be no question about the tenants behaving themselves at this Gold Coast property.

The large Surfers Paradise office building has been home to the Surfers Paradise Police Station for more than 10 years, and will remain that way for at least another five, after the Queensland Police Service recently renewed its lease.

Listed for sale with Ray White Gold Coast, the property will be auctioned on September 7 at the Gold Coast Turf Club.

Agent Steven King says the building offers one of Surfers Paradise’s most secure tenancies.

“The Surfers Paradise Police Station is a rare State Government-tenanted, long-term investment opportunity in the heart of the Surfers Paradise entertainment precinct fronting Orchid Ave,” he says.

The police station complex has a lettable area of around 954sqm, spread over two levels, and attracts an income of $380,505 after outgoings, with 4% annual increases.

King says the building has a long list of additional features.

“There is an extensive additional underground basement area and exclusive use courtyard,” he says.

“The property is very well positioned in the heart of the Surfers Paradise entertainment precinct.”