Ocean Grove retirement village to expand after $7.8m land acquisition

Ryman Healthcare is expanding its Ocean Grove retirement village after acquiring a neighbouring 2.02ha parcel of land in a $7.8m deal.

The retirement living and aged care provider plans to build a further 58 independent living villas on the site at 11-25 Trethowan Ave.

It will sit alongside the existing Deborah Cheethman Retirement Village, bringing the total number of independent villas to 203.

The complex also includes 53 serviced apartments and a 120-bed aged care facility.

Ryman Healthcare Australia chief executive Cameron Holland said strong demand for quality retirement living and aged care on the Bellarine Peninsula had driven the expansion.

“Deborah Cheetham is a spectacular village and the demand for the full range of living and care options it offers has certainly exceeded what we expected when we first bought the site more than five years ago,” Mr Holland said.

“The communal facilities and aged care centre are among the largest we’ve ever build, so it’s given us the opportunity to grow the village community over time and give more locals the opportunity to move in.”

It’s Ryman Healthcare’s second expansion in Ocean Grove after the company purchased an additional 2.35ha of adjacent land in 2021.

The first residents moved into the original 3.7ha site, at the corner of Shell and Grubb roads, in 2020.

The village, which features a bar, cafe, indoor swimming pool, gym, cinema, library, workshop and billiards room, this month won the Interior Design of the Year award at the Asia-Pacific Edlercare Innovation Awards in Singapore.

Lifestyle Communities has also launched its second over-50s village in Ocean Grove, on a neighbouring site bordered by Trethowan Ave, Banks Rd and Ocean Grand Drive.

The gated community will include 204 lots and a central clubhouse with a 15m pool, gym, pickleball studio and a library.