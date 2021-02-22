Buy
Levande eyes growth and upgrades after near-$1b retirement villages buy
News
Ryman makes $350m retirement village play in Coburg North
A group of local investors sold the central site to New Zealand-listed Ryman Healthcare as it looks to capitalise on demand for retirement and residential developments.
Buying & Selling
Lendlease sells quarter stake in retirement living
Development giant Lendlease is stepping up its balance sheet clean-up, selling a 25% interest in its $1.8bn retirement living business to superannuation fund Aware Super. While the terms were not disclosed, the disposal amounts to …
