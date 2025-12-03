New era: SA country pubs and hotels changing hands

South Australia’s country pubs are experiencing a changing of the guard, with several hotels under new management.

Other regional pubs are also looking for new owners, with one Yorke Peninsula hotel enlisting TV personality Andrew ‘Cosi’ Costello to spruik its sale.

Langfords Hotel Brokers managing director John Langford said hotels were the lifeblood of country towns and stressed the number currently on the market was not a reflection of their decline.

He was confident his listings, including the Frances Hotel Motel near the Victorian border, the Junction Hotel at Peterborough, the Curramulka Hotel on the southern Yorke Peninsula and the Kalangadoo Hotel near Mount Gambier, would all be sold – although it could take some time.

“The old saying (that) everything sells eventually is true. But nothing (no hotel) sells quickly,’’ Mr Langford said.

“Even some of the hotels that have been listed for a variety of reasons, like (the) Curramulka (Hotel, which is closed due to the owner’s ill-health) – eventually somebody does buy them … and then they reactivate (reopen) them.

“It might take a long time but, eventually, they do sell.’’

The Curramulka Hotel, affectionately known by locals as the Curry Pub, recently received a boost to its sales campaign when Costello, the host of TV travel program South Aussie with Cosi, promoted the listing on his Facebook page.

Mr Langford said Costello made the post due to his friendship with the owner and, while it had increased interest, the pub remained on the market.

He said most country pub sales were to first-time “husband and wife” owner-operators who needed access to cash funds, given the reluctance of financiers to lend to new hoteliers.

The recent sale of the Sevenhill Hotel in the Clare Valley and the Coobowie Hotel, also on the Yorke Peninsula, were both to first-time hoteliers who “had access to money”, Mr Langford said.

In previous years, down-and-out country pubs were converted entirely to residences – such as the Saddleworth Hotel, which closed in 2007 and is currently on the market as a 10-bedroom large family home or Airbnb.

But those days were virtually over, Mr Langford said.

“I don’t expect we are going to see a lot more country hotels shut,’’ he said.

“Sure, there might be the occasional one where the town is completely dead but I have no concerns about the future of country hotels.

“They’re the social hub and the gathering point for locals and people calling through and maybe staying the night.’’

Other hotels currently on the market in SA include the Beachport Hotel, Port Augusta’s Hotel Augusta and the Junction Hotel, at Brinkworth.

Whyalla’s Beach Hotel and the Old Belalie Hotel, at Jamestown, have both recently gone under offer.

Wardle Co Real Estate sales consultant James Wardle said the Old Belalie, which closed about two decades ago and was guttered by a previous owner, was unlikely to reopen as a pub.

He said the hotel no longer had a liquor licence and he expected that, once renovated, the buyer would look at other possibilities for the premises, such as accommodation or multi-tenant use.

“It was a beautiful old building – it was probably the most prominent site in Jamestown – but it needs a full renovation,’’ he said.

“A salvage company owned it previous to the (current vendor) and pulled everything out that was worth anything at all and it was just (left) a shell.’’

Mr Wardle also has the former Booyoolie Hotel, at Gladstone, on the market and was doubtful that would revert back to a pub.

He said potential buyers had instead expressed interest in continuing its use as a coffee shop and accommodation.

“There is a (liquor) licence there but there’s obviously different kinds of licences and that one is more a restaurant licence where you have got to be there for a meal – you can’t just rock up and buy a beer,’’ he said.

– by Lauren Ahwan