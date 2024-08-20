History on tap: The iconic Aussie pubs for sale  

One of Perth’s most famous and historical pubs which first opened its doors in the late 1800s, is looking for a new owner.

The heritage-listed Guildford Hotel, which was built in 1885-86, is located on a 5300sqm landholding on the corner of James and Johnson Street, Guildford.

After being extensively gutted by fire in 2008, it reopened to the public in 2016.

The majestic building sat idle for almost eight years after the fire, with no roof and areas of the first floor in ruins, but an extensive restoration and refurbishment bought the hotel back to its former glory.

The long-term tenanted asset has hit the market via an offers campaign, led by CBRE Perth hotel capital markets director Ryan McGinnity and capital markets head Aaron Desange.

“Those pubs that really present, like this, they’re few and far between, and when they hit the market, there’s a lot of interest in them,” Mr McGinnity said.

Owned by developer Luke Martino and leased to one of Australia’s top hospitality operators, Australian Venue Co until 2042, who also operate the Raffles Hotel, The Aviary and The Court, the hotel also has approvals in place for other retail tenancies, including a fresh food grocer.

“So we’re letting the market tell us really (a sales price). We only went to the market a couple of days ago, and we’ll wait and see what people come back to us with first,” Mr Ginnity said.

“The development is finished, so to speak in terms of the pub, there is potential for someone else out the back, but they’ve just decided that it’s time to put it on the market and if they get the number, they’ll sell.

“If not, it’ll stay in their possession.”

Buyer interest has been strong, with some majors already looking at it from investment and development point of views, he said.

According to the Heritage Council of WA the pub was originally a ‘gold boom period’ hotel, and in 1915 Italian Renaissance style additions and an original eight sided belvedere was added.

It was first built in 1885-86, with a two storey extension to the north and south east wing added in 1899, followed by extensive remodelling of the façade in 1915.

Following the 2008 fire damage, the external alterations included a new two storey retail fronting onto Johnston Street.

In its Statement of Significance, the Heritage Council described the building as “a fine example of Federation Free Classical architecture, demonstrating the prosperity and development of the Guildford area at the turn-of-the-century.”

“The building occupies a strategic position at the intersection of James and Johnson Streets, making a major contribution to the streetscape and providing a prominent landmark in the Guildford area,” it noted.

“For more than a century the hotel has been an important focus of social activity of the Guildford community, a role it continues to play.”

Earlier this year, ‘The Hall’ was unveiled at the hotel, which paid homage to the Vaudeville Theatre that was built by the original licensee of the pub, George Hiscox, which was a place for locals to gather.

The Hall comprises of an open plan covered extension to the beer garden, and includes a playground for kids and live entertainment.

The offers campaign to buy the Guildford Hotel closes September 12.



Five more historic Australian pubs for sale:



Silverton Hotel

12 Layard Street, Silverton, NSW

The nearly 100-year old pub has not only been a tourist attraction for visitors to nearby Broken Hill, it has also featured in classic Australian films including Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Mad Max II and Mission Impossible II.

It includes a 40-set bistro, and 250-seet beer garden and seven motel units and is for sale via an expressions of interest campaign.

Bells Hotel

147 Moray Street, South Melbourne, VIC

The recently refurbished and hugely popular South Melbourne pub is being sold by an expressions of interest campaign closing this week – Thursday, 22 August.

Edinburgh Castle

233-239 Currie Street, Adelaide, SA

Sitting on a high-profile corner in Adelaide’s CBD, the oldest licensed pub in the city opened in 1837 and has undergone a recent renovation to bring it into the 2020s. It is being sold by expressions of interest closing on Thursday, 29 August.

The Tasmanian Inn

172 Campbell Street, Hobart, TAS

Established in 1851 and known to locals as ‘The Tas Inn” the pub sits between the city and popular North Hobart and also includes accommodation. It is for sale by private offer.

Macs Hotel Mortlake

90 Dunlop Street, Mortlake, VIC

The red-brick pub in the small town north of Warrnambool also includes refurbished accommodation and a fully renovated bar and bistro. It is for sale by private offer.