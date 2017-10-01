Buy
Commercial property weathers initial coronavirus impact: survey
News
Commercial property vibe on the up: NAB
The retail sector experienced a boost in market sentiment through the second quarter despite continued economic challenges, as overall sentiment towards the commercial property market grew.
News
Rosebud NABs another strong deal
A Rosebud beachside shop leased to National Australia Bank is the latest Mornington Peninsula property to sell on a skinny yield, proving that investor interest in the holiday hotspot is more than just a summer fling.
News
Office confidence high as retail slides: NAB survey
Property executives are pinning their hopes on the country’s resurgent office markets with National Australia Bank’s Commercial Property Index showing office property scored the best results for future capital and rental growth.
News
Nab a beachside bank in popular holiday spot
A bank on a Rosebud strip dubbed the “Golden Mile” is on the market, offering a rare Mornington Peninsula beachside opportunity. The NAB-leased property at 1053-1055 Point Nepean Rd will be auctioned on December 7, …
News
Queensland Hungry Jack’s flirts with low-yield record
A funeral home and a popular Queensland Hungry Jack’s were among about $50 million worth of commercial property sold over two days of Burgess Rawson investment auctions this week. Nine of 12 properties on offer …
News
Office, hotels and industrial fill retail void
Strong performances in the office, hotel and industrial sector are helping to counter ongoing weakness in the retail space, the latest NAB Commercial Property Index shows.
News
NAB locked in for new Bourke St building
Canadian giant Brookfield Asset Management has finalised a leasing deal to develop one of Melbourne’s largest towers for National Australia Bank, and sell a half-stake in the $800 million project to superannuation fund-backed group ISPT.
News
Big news for banks as office moves take shape
Australia’s top banks are shifting their headquarters into glittering new skyscrapers along the eastern seaboard, setting commercial property markets alight at a time when they are also dramatically overhauling their workforces.
News
Hotels buck trend as property sentiment dips
The commercial property industry is slightly less optimistic overall as confidence edged lower in the buoyant NSW and Victorian office markets, according to a NAB survey.
