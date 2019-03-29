Rosebud NABs another strong deal

The NAB branch on Point Nepean Rd in Rosebud.

A Rosebud beachside shop leased to National Australia Bank is the latest Mornington Peninsula property to sell on a skinny yield, proving that investor interest in the holiday hotspot is more than just a summer fling.

The NAB-leased branch at 1053-1055 Point Nepean Rd – part of a strip coined as Rosebud’s ‘golden mile’ – sold for $2.125 million, reflecting a 3.95% yield.

Positioned directly opposite Rosebud beach, the property property single-storey building includes the banking chamber, recently upgraded customer service area, partitioned offices, staff amenities, ATM and off-street secure parking.

Currently returning $84,000 in annual rent, agents also say it offers future development potential.

The sale comes amid ongoing strong demand for shops on the peninsula’s most prominent retail strips.

A shop leased to Country Rd in Sorrento reached $7.125 million at auction, selling on a yield of less than 4%. And earlier this month another Sorrento store leased to Sportsgirl sold for $4.07 million, well above its $3 million reserve price.

MP Burke director Pat Burke says the Rosebud sale is another vote of confidence in the strength of the Mornington Peninsula market.

“The combination of a strong tenant and a prominent location, underpinned by regional growth and a competitive campaign resulted in an excellent sub-4% yield,” he says.

“Mornington Peninsula retail investments continue to perform strongly.”