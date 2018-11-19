Nab a beachside bank in popular holiday spot

The NAB on Point Nepean Rd in Rosebud is for sale.

A bank on a Rosebud strip dubbed the “Golden Mile” is on the market, offering a rare Mornington Peninsula beachside opportunity.

The NAB-leased property at 1053-1055 Point Nepean Rd will be auctioned on December 7, just as the summer tourist influx begins.

Positioned near two supermarkets, other banks and a BWS bottle shop, as well as a wide selection of cafes and restaurants, the building experiences heavy passing foot traffic all year round, and particularly in the holiday period.

MP Burke Commercial Real Estate director Pat Burke says the property, which is leased to NAB for three years with a three-year option, suits a wide investor pool.