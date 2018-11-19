Nab a beachside bank in popular holiday spot
A bank on a Rosebud strip dubbed the “Golden Mile” is on the market, offering a rare Mornington Peninsula beachside opportunity.
The NAB-leased property at 1053-1055 Point Nepean Rd will be auctioned on December 7, just as the summer tourist influx begins.
Positioned near two supermarkets, other banks and a BWS bottle shop, as well as a wide selection of cafes and restaurants, the building experiences heavy passing foot traffic all year round, and particularly in the holiday period.
MP Burke Commercial Real Estate director Pat Burke says the property, which is leased to NAB for three years with a three-year option, suits a wide investor pool.
“This is a prime retail investment opportunity in the heart of Rosebud Shopping Centre that benefits from an exceptional location, strong well- established lease covenant and a three-year lease. This property has a lot of excellent attributes,” Burke says.
“The Melbourne and Mornington Peninsula retail market continues to perform strongly particularly for assets such as 1053-1055 Point Nepean Rd, Rosebud that delivers the best and most prominent position on Point Nepean Road, strong rental returns and the upside for the lucky purchaser to undertake a boutique development of the site in the years to come”.
The property occupies a 620sqm site, of which the building takes up just 300sqm. It currently attracts $84,000 in annual rent and has a banking chamber, a recently upgraded customer service area, partitioned offices, staff amenities, ATM, off-street secure parking and a loading bay facility at the rear.
It will be auctioned at 12pm on-site.