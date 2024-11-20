High Street Memories: Shaynna Blaze in Auburn Village, Hawthorn

Auburn Village holds a special place for interior designer and The Block judge Shaynna Blaze – first visiting the area as a child when traveling to Melbourne to see her paternal grandmother who lived in Hawthorn, and later settling nearby when she purchased a two-bedroom terrace.

“We would drive past the beautiful houses and buildings as a child, and I loved the quiet retreat-like nature of this part of Hawthorn. It’s where my dad grew up, and the Victorian architecture has long stayed with me,” Blaze says.



“There wasn’t the bustle in Auburn Village that there is today, it was more of a quiet strip. Glenferrie Road and Burke Road acted as the main commercial streets, but Auburn Village had its own energy about it – a more boutique terrace mood which I am still drawn to.”

Blaze has just released her new EP titled Sweeter Than Life; in a career pivot which sees her return to her days as a singer. She wrote most of the songs from her residential Hawthorn terrace during lockdown. The strip is also where she frequented when she was an interior-design student in the 1980s.



“I’d visit this strip regularly in the early 1980s, it was a big design precinct and where most of the showrooms were based,” she says.

“There were also a lot of alternative health food shops around at the time, and independent boutiques which I loved. It still has that alternative feel to it – it wasn’t the mainstream and part of its charm today.”

Blaze isn’t feeling as nervous about the EP as she was when her first single, Warrior, entered the world earlier this year.

“I’m a storyteller and love that I have a chance to share these stories through my music,” she says.



More walks down memory lane

“I wrote all these songs in this building during COVID – looking out the window and watching people go by; and that’s what you get being on the strip environment, you can be the voyeur, you can be the storyteller. It all sort of happened here in this village.”

Favourites from the past

Grant Dorman ran his design store on Burwood Road, Hawthorn in Auburn Village [it was a Lion Rubber Works factory and commercial property]. I remember walking in here as a design student. They knew I wasn’t a customer, but would be one day, and they always gave you the time of day.

I was able to learn about fabrics and tactility. It was a case of me being able to learn from the masters of fabric who dealt with them every day. I formed a great connection with Grant as a person after that; and really appreciated how they let a student like me who was just learning, be immersed in fabrics and details.

The ’80s was the era of big with velvets and chintz. The loud patterns of the ’80s were tossed away by the early 2000s for minimalism, but I like how we’re seeing heavy brocade, velvets and patterns return and be treasured again. This for me at the time was aspirational viewing.

I also used to go to a health food shop on the strip in the ’80s where you could take your own containers and fill them up with grains. You can’t do this much anymore nowadays. There’s plenty of health shops around now, but back then, it was an old-school approach with a modern sensibility.

Standing the test of time

Peony has been on the strip for 21 years – it’s filled with French candles and fragrances – an elegant spot and a great place to buy presents. It’s quite the experience. I have a candle I purchased here which I love. When you light the candle, you can use the warm wax for massage. Very sensual and unique.

Est Australia is an institution on the street; they stock organic product, homewares and curated pieces for the home. They stock soaps, beeswax candles and kitchen items too.

Go-to foodie spots

Tinto Restaurant and Wine Bar has been on the strip for 10 years. It’s where I love to go for a glass of wine with friends. It’s a really beautiful spot for Spanish meals, too.

I also love the Auburn Catch Fish and Chips – run by two brothers who have been part of the strip for eight years or so. It’s a family business and old school; great for a lazy Sunday night take-out ritual.

I’m often at Blood Orange or Hello Sailor for breakfast, for dinner it’s also worth visiting Piquancy on Auburn Road and St Cloud Eating House – south east Asian cuisine also great for dinner.

I love the cafe Mallalieu; it’s a dog friendly spot and a boutique. You’ll always see mine in the front window, but the courtyard out the back is very welcoming.