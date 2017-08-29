Canadian bubble huts a unique hotel experience

The perfect place to get away and spend some time in nature. Picture: Kerry Maguire / Free Spirit Spheres

Floating amongst the branches of a Canadian forest are a small cluster of some of the strangest houses you might ever see.

Free Spirit Tree Houses has created a little village of these unique structures for holiday-makers to discover all while enjoying the incredible natural surrounds.

Created by a talented team in Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada, these tiny round structures sway gently in the wind getting around 3 – 4.5m off the ground, supported by an extensive rope system.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

First dreamed up by engineer Tom Chudleigh the spheres are powered rooms with all the modern amenities that modern travellers require.

Tom says on the website: “Architecture is a way of shaping and creating habitat to reflect a feeling and to harmonise with the environment. The sphere is a form of architecture that reflects that thought of unity and feeling of oneness.

“Like a nut, it also has some amazing engineering properties, as the shell tends to distribute stresses throughout the unified structure rather than a bunch of disconnected panels.”

Sized between 2,800mm to 3,200mm the spheres, affectionately named Eve, Eryn and Melody, are all slightly differently configured but allow for some truly magical nights spent in the maple, fur and cedar trees.

“Each sphere has four attachments on top and another four anchor points on the bottom. Each attachment is strong enough to carry the entire sphere and contents.

They’re accessed by a spiral stairway which helps their inhabitants access the bubbles as well as everything else magical Vancouver Island has to offer.

Should you fall in love with the idea and want one for yourself the spheres can also be made-to-order.

This article from Lifestyle was originally published as “Stay in a bubble-shaped treehouse on Vancouver Island”.