Foreign investors could make strong case to buy Dandenong Family Law Court
News
Dandenong’s Family Law Court of Australia could be sold to foreign investors and developed up to seven storeys after being listed for sale.
‘Mini Melbournes’ among top five trends for 2020s
News
‘Mini Melbournes’ in outer suburbs, more climate-friendly development, and residential blocks above shopping centres have been forecast for 2020 and beyond. Mike Day, co-founder and director of RobertsDay, the urban planning and design consultancy behind …
Major Dandenong car yard offers raft of possibilities
News
A showroom and car yard at the heart of Dandenong’s automobile hub has hit the market in Melbourne.
$2.36m sale: Dandenong church destined for development
News
A former church in Dandenong has sold for $230,000 above reserve to a developer-investor, who swept past four other bidders to snatch up the property for $2.36 million.
Sentinel sells home retail trio for $89m
News
Sentinel Property Group has offloaded a trio of homemaker centres across Australia in deals worth almost $90 million.
German supermarket giant Kaufland coming to Melbourne
News
German supermarket giant Kaufland has stepped up its push into the Australian market with the purchase of its second site, this time in Melbourne’s outer southeast. 
Dandenong king of commercial property searches
News
Industrial property has emerged as the “golden child” of the commercial market, with industrial-heavy suburbs topping a list of the most in-demand suburbs for private investors, owner-occupiers and tenants.
Old schools help put $250m in Victoria’s piggy bank
News
The Victorian Government is embarking on a $250m firesale of surplus infill sites, including old schools, to fund its infrastructure projects.
