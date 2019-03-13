Major Dandenong car yard offers raft of possibilities

The Dandenong site was formerly the home of Automobiles Dandenong.

A showroom and car yard at the heart of Dandenong’s automobile hub has hit the market in Melbourne.

The 7124sqm car dealership site for sale at 38 Lonsdale St, Dandenong, includes an open yard and fronts the Princes Highway, providing exposure to 50,000 cars daily.

The property is being sold by the current owner-occupier and is offered with a vacant possession.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The listing is already garnering strong interest from investors with 30 initial enquiries, according to MP Burke Commercial’s Pat Burke.

“It’s a corner position on a main highway and it is close to the CBD. If you look at this as a five or 10-year play it is a great location,” Burke says.

“It suits an owner-occupier or someone who wants to capitalise on the enormous amount of traffic that passes by.”

The 2300sqm showroom and workshop space offers room to display an array of vehicles or overhaul the space for a new business venture situated 33km from Melbourne’s CBD.

The local area is also undergoing big changes, with the state government recently pouring investment into Dandenong on top of its ongoing $290 million, 16-year initiative known as the Revitalising Central Dandenong project.

The major urban development program came into effect in 2006 and will wrap up in 2026 and has already seen major improvements made to the suburb and central business area.

“There is a lot happening in this precinct, so there is certainly a lot of interest,” says Burke.

International investors and land bankers are expected to be among the potential buyers along with local owner-occupiers and major car dealerships.

Zoned Industrial 1, the property is ideal for companies seeking to establish their business immediately and capitalise on a major corner site only 1.2kms from Dandenong’s Civic Centre.

The property is being sold via an expressions of interest campaign, closing Thursday, April 11 at 4pm.