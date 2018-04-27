$2.36m sale: Dandenong church destined for development

A former church building at 11-21 Walker St, Dandenong, has sold for $2.36 million.

A former church in Dandenong has sold for $230,000 above reserve to a developer-investor, who swept past four other bidders to snatch up the property for $2.36 million.

The site of not-for-profit Christian drop-in centre Cornerstone Contact Centre since 1992, the 1950s Church of Christ building at 11-21 Walker St had a price guide of $2 million-$2.2 million.

Cameron listing agent David Johnson admits to being surprised by the building’s high sale, with five bidders raising their hands 28 times for the 1234sqm corner block.

“The bidders included local and interstate church groups and developers,” he says.

“Bidding kicked off at $1.8 million and the property was on the market at $2.13 million.”

Johnson says most people are looking at the building for its development potential.

“But the buyer is happy to keep the church there for now and a couple of church groups are looking to lease it,” he says.

