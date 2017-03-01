Buy
Lease
Invest
Sold
Leased
Short-term
Find Agents
News
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
NEW
Podcast
Crown Resorts
News
Crown Resorts’ property portfolio adds sparkle to takeover play
News
Crown hopes to switch hotel site to add office tower
James Packer’s Crown Resorts has proposed reorienting a major site in Melbourne where it once planned a $2bn hotel and apartment scheme into a new tower with a major office component.
News
Crown Sydney reaches halfway mark
Every morning Chuck Clatterbuck takes the construction lift a minute and half up the face of Crown Resorts’ $2.1 billion casino, hotel and apartment tower taking shape on Sydney Harbour, and walks down floor by floor.
News
Crown dealt blow as Melbourne skyscraper permit scrapped
Plans by the James Packer-backed casino giant Crown Resorts and the private Schiavello Group to build the $2 billion One Queensbridge hotel and apartment complex at Melbourne’s Southbank have been put in limbo after the Victorian government refused to extend the development permit.
News
Crown Resorts wins legal stoush over Barangaroo views
Billionaire James Packer’s plans for an iconic casino, hotel and apartment tower at Sydney’s harbourside Barangaroo have received a major boost with his Crown Resorts winning a long running court battle against the authority overseeing the area.
News
Questions over Barangaroo authority’s ‘good faith’
The legal battle over the Central Barangaroo development on Sydney Harbour that could block views from James Packer’s Crown Resorts casino hotel and a Lendlease luxury apartment project wound on yesterday, with the court hearing allegations that the authority overseeing the area’s redevelopment had not acted in good faith in its negotiations.
Inspiration & Style
Staggering numbers behind Crown’s new hotel
When you’re building Australia’s most expensive hotel, you don’t skimp on the finer details. Built at a cost of about $650 million, you’ll be stunned to discover the level of planning and detail that went …
7 articles found
Viewing 1 - 7
Page 1 of 1
Prev
1
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.