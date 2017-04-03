Staggering numbers behind Crown’s new hotel
When you’re building Australia’s most expensive hotel, you don’t skimp on the finer details.
Built at a cost of about $650 million, you’ll be stunned to discover the level of planning and detail that went into creating Perth’s new Crown Towers.
But given there are rooms that will set you back $25,000 per night, you’d also be forgiven for expecting nothing less.
Designed by Bates Smart, in collaboration with Michael Feibrich Design, interior designers Blainey North, architects Hassell and lighting design consultancy Electrolight, the six-star hotel has 500 rooms and villas, a Crystal Club, function rooms, ballrooms, a business centre, day spa, numerous restaurants and bars and a resort-style pool retreat.
As Bates Smart interior design director Jeffery Copolov says, each of those spaces received individual treatment, with every detail carefully considered.
“We have collaborated with some of the globe’s best artisans to create custom carpets, bespoke lighting features and unique artworks, resulting in glamorous and visually theatrical spaces,” Copolov says.
Outside the main entrance and extending into the lobby, reflective pools capture much of the attention, while the lobby also has four custom-designed chandeliers that are made up of more than 20,000 metres of intricate ball chain.
Each chandelier spans more than five metres in width and weighs a staggering three tonnes.
Continuing the jaw-dropping numbers, an art piece by local artist Ian Dowling hangs behind the reception desk and comprises 8000 separate ceramic pieces.
The ceilings incorporate an oversized basket weave design, while the nearby 150m long corridor is capped with skylights and has 1960s inspired carpet that, unlike most carpets in hotels and commercial spaces, has a design that is non-repetitive.
A horseshoe-shaped bar, leather-padded bar tops, suspended light fittings that resemble copper birdcages and arches of rolled metal that adorn the walls are just some of the design elements that have been included.
Copolov insists that while the designs are extravagant, there is no trade-off for functionality, and vice versa.
“Guests, whether local residents or travelling from across the globe, are now searching for an experience in their hotel stays,” he says.
“All operational aspects are carefully considered. Functionality does not have to compromise exquisite detailing.”