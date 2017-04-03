Staggering numbers behind Crown’s new hotel

When you’re building Australia’s most expensive hotel, you don’t skimp on the finer details.

Built at a cost of about $650 million, you’ll be stunned to discover the level of planning and detail that went into creating Perth’s new Crown Towers.

But given there are rooms that will set you back $25,000 per night, you’d also be forgiven for expecting nothing less.

Designed by Bates Smart, in collaboration with Michael Feibrich Design, interior designers Blainey North, architects Hassell and lighting design consultancy Electrolight, the six-star hotel has 500 rooms and villas, a Crystal Club, function rooms, ballrooms, a business centre, day spa, numerous restaurants and bars and a resort-style pool retreat.

As Bates Smart interior design director Jeffery Copolov says, each of those spaces received individual treatment, with every detail carefully considered.