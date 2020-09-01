Crown hopes to switch hotel site to add office tower

James Packer’s Crown Resorts has proposed reorienting a major site in Melbourne where it once ­planned a $2bn hotel and apartment scheme into a new tower with a major office component.

The move by Crown would keep the hospitality aspect for casino guests and might help get the project off the ground if it can lock in a major corporate tenant in the tough post-coronavirus environment.

Large companies have put office moves on hold during the crisis but there is expected to be a flight to high-quality towers as corporate Australia gets back to work, with the Crown project among the city’s most ambitious.

The One Queensbridge Street site on Melbourne’s Southbank was originally approved to be the country’s tallest tower at 323m with 388 hotel rooms and 700 luxury apartments located opposite the casino.

But the scheme hit a roadblock in early 2019 when the Andrews government turned down a request to delay the start of construction. By late 2019, Crown bought out the private Schiavello Group’s half-stake in the site and pre-development assets for about $80 million.

At the start of the year Packer was talking up a new plan as one of the country’s tallest buildings with a footbridge linking the proposed skyscraper to the casino. In February, Crown said it was assessing options as the “site could accommodate a fourth Crown hotel which would deliver significant economic and tourism benefits to Victoria”.