Costco announces new store to open in Australia in 2027

Costco’s expansion plans in Australia continue to gather pace, with the retail giant announcing plans for a new store in Western Australia.

The US retailer will become the anchor tenant of the $33 million Alkimos Central’s Home X Trade Hub in Perth’s northern suburbs, the WA state government announced this week.

The new homemakers precinct is set to open in 2027 and will feature other bulky good retailers, with Costco headlining the options.

It will be the state’s third Costco, joining the warehouse that opened at Perth Airport in 2020 and the Casuarina site in Perth’s south from 2022.

WA Planning and Lands Minister John Carey said Costco’s growing footprint in the state would be a drawcard for shoppers.

“The City of Wanneroo’s population has the potential to almost double by 2036 and our government is committed to creating the amenity to support this growth,” Mr Carey said.

“The Home X Trade Hub at Alkimos Central will support local jobs, services and economic development for years to come.”

Costco currently has 15 sites open across Australia including four in Victoria, four in NSW, three in Queensland, two in Western Australia and one each in South Australia and the ACT.

Tasmania and the Northern Territory are yet to get their own Costco and, despite growing calls from residents to get one.

Ray White Group head of research Vanessa Rader told News Corp Australia earlier this year that Tasmania would be a significant challenge for retail giant’s like Aldi and Costco to break into.

“It all comes down to population and scale … they just couldn’t make it work there because it does need the additional kind of industry or what not,” she said.

“With Costco, I don’t think (the Tasmanian) market would sustain any more than one store, so that, plus the additional requirement for distribution … makes it not a viable situation.”

The third WA site isn’t the only Australian state in Costco’s sights for expansion – the retail juggernaut announced in August it would be opening a new store in Victoria as well.

Slated for 2027 as well, the new Victorian location will open in Pakenham

Costco Australia country manager Chris Tingman told Yahoo News in August the chain was keen to continue its Aussie expansion.

“We attribute our success to our unique offering within the market – our ability to provide access to a wide range of exciting, quality items and services at incredible value resonates with our membership base,” he said.

“We are pleased with Costco’s steady growth within Australia and plan to continue reviewing new opportunities to open more warehouses in the future.”

Costco opened its first store in Australia in 2009 an dis now believed to have annualised sales in the country of $5 billion.