COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
construction
News
Metricon named country’s top builder despite financial headwinds
News
Strong interest in Fremantle waterfront site despite ‘challenges’
A vacant landholding on the Fremantle waterfront could become the port city’s next major development but despite its prime location, experts say developers could be cautious.
News
Luxury $250m Central Coast development Rumbalara Residences enjoys strong demand
The resort-style complex offers top end finishes, a club house, day spas, cinema, putting greens, figure 8 pools and a virtual golf simulator.
News
Why the construction industry should adopt a circular approach
The design, build and reuse of materials in commercial properties – principles of a circular economy – can lead to a more sustainable future for the construction industry in Australia, and across the world.
News
Bowens embarks on $50 million expansion amid home construction boom
Timber and building supplies group Bowens has accelerated its expansion plans to meet demand during the housing construction boom, investing $50 million in its store network.
