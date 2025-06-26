Callout to revive abandoned Inala skate rink

An unlikely new business is set to revive the long-abandoned site of a 1960s-era skating rink after bold redevelopment plans were shelved.

The derelict Inala skate rink in Brisbane’s southwest has been leased to a nursery operator, who has called on local artists to help transform the landmark building.

Abandoned since about 2005, the two-storey property on Serviceton Ave remains in a state of disrepair, crumbling and vandalised, after the owners failed to proceed with plans for a new sports and retail hub.

The 6056 sqm parcel last changed hands in 2017, when it was purchased for $2.25m by local lawyer Hien Thi Nguyen, her brother Manh Nguyen, Justin Bellas, and Nathan Vecchio.

Ms Nguyen announced demolition would “begin almost immediately” after council approved their development application in 2019, but instead the owners put the property back on the market last year.

Ray White Commercial Retail agent Lachlan O’Keefe said multiple buyers were interested, but the owners wouldn’t budge on their then-$5m asking price and it didn’t sell.

“The owners’ expectation on price was not aligned with what the market was prepared to pay,” Mr O’Keefe said.

“There was plenty of interest, with all different types of ideas not necessarily sticking to the DA but certainly something that would provide amenity to the surrounding area.

“Construction prices have gone up and a project like this only stacks up at a certain price for a developer, and the owners weren’t prepared to accept that.”

The notorious property will now become home to Planters Plus Nursery, owned by Eric Tran and relocating from nearby Durack.

Mr Tran said he was “thrilled” by the positive response from the community, who were overwhelmingly supportive of restoring the rink, which opened in 1959 and was a popular youth hub until the 1980s.

“The main building itself isn’t structurally safe and we can’t allow anyone in there, including ourselves,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the building has been neglected for so long, and the restoration costs are significant.

“So to prevent further damage to this iconic building that could make it beyond repair, it is definitely out of bounds.”

The nursery would be housed within some of the property’s remaining accessible areas, which were heavily covered by graffiti.

“We agree that the original graffiti has become part of the building. However, there are some areas that need a bit more love,” Mr Tran said, inviting artists to register their interest in joining a campaign to “makeover” the space.

“We’d love to see this building restored into something special in the future, but for now, it’s your number one stop for plants and pots.”

Photographer and home renovator Phi-Hung Le-Vu was helping to clear the site in preparation for the business opening mid-July.

“Ever since I was a child I’ve been driving past this place,” Mr Le-Vu said, filming a video tour of the premises.

“We finally got the keys to this place and it is actually so cool.”