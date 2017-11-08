Real commercial

Spotlight shines on major Geelong development site

News
Peter Farago | 08 NOVEMBER 2017
The future development site at 6-8 Curtis St, Belmont, sold for $1.7 million.
The future development site at 6-8 Curtis St, Belmont, sold for $1.7 million.

A Geelong buyer has snapped up nearly 4000sqm commercial complex in Belmont’s industrial estate.

The 3806sqm property at 6-8 Curtis St, Belmont, sold for $1.7 million to the Geelong buyer, who outbid a competing party from Melbourne.

Darcy Jarman, Geelong West agent Tim Darcy says the property retained a 12-month lease to a tenant, paying $40,000 a year.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Darcy says the buyers don’t have immediate plans for the Industrial 1-zoned site, but could look at a redevelopment in the medium term.

“By virtue of its geographic position at the very northern point of Belmont, it’s close to the main arterials of Settlement and Barwon Heads roads.

“It’s a pivotal and central spot and very tightly held.”

This article from the Geelong Advertiser was originally published as “Pivotal Belmont commercial site sells for $1.7 million at auction”.

Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.