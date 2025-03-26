A hotel, luxury apartments and hospitality spaces incoming

Pitched as a development that will “transform Launceston’s cityscape”, it’s a challenge to find a property that compares to this former Launceston TAFE site.

Listed for sale with Colliers development sites manager Mark Burgio and Harrison Agents Launceston managing director Tom Harrison, No.10-16 Wellington St is a 5361sq m property that’s less than a 10-minute walk from the centre of the city.

The site contains a Heritage-Listed two-storey brick art deco building with Wellington and Paterson street frontages forming a U-shape.

The development approval is for a mixed-use project featuring 139 guest hotel rooms across an 11-storey hotel, plus 13 luxury apartments and a number of commercial spaces.

The hotel component is currently subject to a Hotel Management Agreement to be branded and managed as a Pullman by Accor Properties Pty Limited (Accor) for an initial term of 20 years.

Mr Burgio said the property is one of the most unique and transformative opportunities available.

He said the blend of history, location, and approved plans makes it a standout.

“A site of this scale and flexibility, situated between the CBD and the waterfront, with existing approval for a hotel and high-end apartments, is rare,” he said.

“This project has the potential to reshape Launceston’s skyline and hospitality scene.”

Mr Harrison agreed, saying, from a vision and impact perspective, this is certainly one of the most exciting projects available.

“We’ve had strong interest from local and national developers,” he said.

“Some are drawn to the approved DA, while others see potential in reimagining the project.

“The unique mixed-use potential and growing demand for premium hospitality and residential offerings make it a highly compelling opportunity.”

The property’s agreement with Pullman by Accor has been a major drawcard for buyers.

“Having an internationally recognised brand like Pullman involved provides confidence and credibility,” Mr Harrison said.

“It reassures developers that if they proceed with the DA, they have a globally renowned tenant already in place — something that adds immense value to the project.”

Mr Burgio said the city is ready for a new landmark hotel that offers a truly premium experience, and this site’s location makes it a “prime candidate”.

“With the Cataract Gorge, Stillwater, the Seaport precinct, and the waterfront all within walking distance, it’s the ideal setting for luxury accommodation,” he said.

“High-end apartments are also in short supply, and we’re seeing strong demand from downsizers and those seeking a secure, low-maintenance city residence.

“This site has all the attributes — heritage character, grand proportions, and a prime position — to deliver an exceptional residential and hospitality offering.”

Mr Harrison said Launceston is evolving, and there’s a clear need for more premium accommodation.

He said the opportunity for a commanding, world-class hotel in this location is “immense”

“It’s the perfect setting for a statement development,” he said.

“As for apartments, aside from The Charles, there are very few true high-end residences in the city.

“There’s strong demand from downsizers wanting a secure, lock-and-leave lifestyle, as well as from those in rural areas seeking a premium town base.

“With grand hallways, high ceilings, and an unbeatable location, this site is perfectly positioned to deliver both.”

This property, known as the Launceston Polytechnic — former Military Barracks, Launceston Supreme Court and Invalid Depot site — is permanently listed on the Tasmanian Heritage Register.

No.10-16 Wellington St, Launceston is offered for sale by expressions of interest, closing on April 16 at 2pm.