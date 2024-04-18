Brand new Sydney suburb set to boom

New Western Sydney suburbs are set to boom as the new airport completion draws closer.

Situated directly next to the new airport site – Bradfield is set to be the city’s new Western Sydney hub with two new listings hitting the market in the region.

A significant $1.5 billion has been committed to lay the foundation for the city including roads, sewage, water and electricity networks.

The forecasts for growth in this area are substantial according to Colliers who said predictions indicate that the Western Sydney Aerotropolis will become a cornerstone for job creation and economic activity in the region.

One of the new listings that has come to market located at 42 Derwent Road in Bradfield boasts a 18.83 hectare site that is zoned for enterprise and light industry, with existing

It is listed with the Colliers team of Thomas Mosca, Nick Estephen and Harry Bui, with price expectations north of $35 million.

“The New South Wales Government’s commitment of $1.15 billion is a testament to the anticipated magnitude of this transformation, aimed at establishing a robust foundation for the city’s future,” Mr Mosca said.

“The investment in infrastructure is a deliberate strategy to entice private capital, particularly from leading manufacturing and engineering firms.”

Another property bordering the International Airport to the west is 122 Mersey Rd in Bradfield. Stretching out over 4.05 hectares, it has an optimal layout for developers, with zoning that provides flexibility for a range of commercial and industrial style development.

It is listed with the Colliers Thomas Mosca and Nick Estephen.

“As the area develops, the property is expected to appreciate, bolstered by the significant infrastructure development and the influx of jobs and services that Bradfield City and the Aerotropolis Core are set to bring,” Mr Estephen added.

Investment into the region has already begun, with a collection of Australian superannuation funds acquiring a 280-hectare site named Burra Park.

Located adjacent to the airport, the sale signals major confidence in the future of the region, with over $4 billion worth of projects in the pipeline and the aim to deliver more than 400,000 sqm of GFA in the next seven years.

“122 Mersey Road is not merely an investment in land, it is a stake in the future economic prosperity of Western Sydney.”

