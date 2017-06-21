Sydney’s Star to charge $3000 a night for ‘Cyberpunk’ room

Star Entertainment Group is spending an unprecedented $1 billion in Sydney as competition heats up between it and rival ­gaming group Crown.

Star is spending more than $500,000 to create two fantasy-themed hotel rooms rivalling the best on offer in Las Vegas and ­California.

Charging $3000 a night for its Cyberpunk room, which sleeps just two, The Star is trying to ­attract gamers to its 300-plus-room The Astral Hotel in ­Pyrmont.

The Cyberpunk room is the size of three hotel rooms and features a virtual reality room, as well as four hi-resplution monitors designed for gaming, a bar seating six, a dining area and a circular bed under a ­mirrored ceiling.

Another themed room, the Dark Romance suite, costs $800 a night and features a cosy log fire and a TV screen in a separate ­living room plus a canopied bed. A circular bath is in the adjacent room. The Dark Romance suite, which spans two average-sized hotel suites, also has a veranda with love seat.

The Star general manager of hotels John Autelitano, formerly of the Ritz Carlton Group, designed the new hotel suites, which open to the public next month.

Autelitano says he hopes to add more themed rooms to The Astral and is considering a James Bond-styled suite.

He says: “These themed rooms are starting to become popular. We are starting to create a trend, people want something different.

“I would love to do another two or three.”

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.