Buy
Lease
Invest
Sold
Leased
Short-term
Find Agents
News
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
NEW
Podcast
Star Entertainment
News
Star Casino puts $300m car park sale plans in gear
News
Sydney’s Star Casino to charge $200m-plus for car park
Gaming heavyweight Star Entertainment has tapped Macquarie Capital to sell the car park concession at its Sydney casino in a move that could reap more than $200 million.
News
Star’s Sydney hotel rejection a ‘negative signal’ for city
The shock rejection of The Star casino’s plans for a hotel and luxury apartment tower in harbourside Pyrmont has rocked the development industry and may damage Sydney’s standing as investment destination.
News
Star wins fast-track deal for Gold Coast casino revamp
The Star Entertainment Group and its partners have bounced back from the rejection of their planned luxury tower in Sydney, with the Queensland government announcing it will begin direct negotiations to fast-track a proposed $2 billion revamp of its Gold Coast casino holdings.
News
Star demands exclusivity on Gold Coast casinos
The Star Entertainment Group and its partners have pledged to pour $2 billion into a dramatic revamp of its Gold Coast holdings as it seeks to head off the threat of a rival casino operator entering the market via the Queensland government’s long-running integrated resort process.
News
Ritz-Carlton plans in tatters as $500m Sydney hotel rejected
The Star Entertainment Group’s long-held plans to develop a glittering six-star, $500 million Ritz Carlton-branded tower in Sydney were in tatters last week after the NSW government summarily rejected the gaming company’s ambitious plans.
News
Plans revealed for new Gold Coast outdoor concert venue
The Star Gold Coast has unveiled plans to build an open-air concert venue in the hope of luring a greater number of local and international acts to the sunny shores.
News
Star’s Gold Coast mega-vision given final green light
The Star Entertainment Group has had its future vision for the Gold Coast signed off by the state government, paving the way for the casino company and its partners to have about $9 billion worth of tourism assets across South East Queensland.
News
Sydney’s $500m Ritz-Carlton hotel a step closer
The Star Entertainment Group’s plans to return the high-octane luxury hotel brand Ritz-Carlton to Sydney have moved a step closer with the lodgement of a development application for a $500 million-plus hotel and residential tower.
News
Sales soar at Gold Coast’s Star Casino tower
The Star Casino is considering fast-tracking the building of its $400 million, 53-storey third tower at Broadbeach after stronger-than-expected sales.
14 articles found
Viewing 1 - 10
Page 1 of 2
Prev
1
2
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.