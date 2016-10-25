Sydney pub the Clovelly Hotel joins sale rush

“The Cloey is one of those folklore hospitality businesses that most Sydneysiders, and numerous others from much further afield, will have an affinity with,” Jolliffe says.

“The Cloey really does embody so many of the great things about the Australian pub culture, ranging from the very focal point around which a whole community orbits, to an almost inimitable gathering place in the social history of surf lifesaving in the eastern beaches area, all codes of football and horse racing.”

Current owner Iris Capital bought the Sydney institution in 1998 and refurbished it extensively in 2012. It now features multiple bar areas, a bistro, beer garden an upstairs bar and numerous private dining and entertainment areas.

The upcoming sale continues a string of major and historic Sydney hotel sales, after both The Colombian Hotel and The Commodore Hotel transacted in recent months.

Jolliffe says the chance to buy The Clovelly Hotel could well be the last.