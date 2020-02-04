Sydney office tower to feature rooftop running track

A concept image of the new Mascot office building.

It’s increasingly common to see office workers donning their activewear and taking off for a run over their lunch break.

But at a proposed new office development in Sydney, they won’t even have to leave the building.

That’s because the defining feature at the 12-level building in Mascot will be a running track on its roof.

Designed by Sissons Architects, the 18,000sqm office block at 50 Kent Rd has been designed with a 3000sqm ‘active space’ on its roof, according to Architecture AU, which will include a 200-metre running and exercise track.

There will also be a raised exercise area and both private and open spaces for meetings or simple to get away from your desk.

Elsewhere in the building, landscape architects Aspect Studios have included extensive landscaped areas, while the ground floor will have end-of-trip facilities including 100 bike racks, 20 showers, 300 lockers and a dedicated multipurpose gym.

Beneath the property will be 350 car spaces over four levels.

A development application for the project was reportedly lodged with the local council on January 17.